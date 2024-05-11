Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum Play Against Cleveland Cavaliers on May 11? Deets Inside

This Semi-final Series in the Eastern Conference sees the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers deadlocked at one game each as they move to Cleveland for their Saturday night showdown.

Both the initial games have seen sweeping victories - the Celtics kicked off with a victory margin of 25 points, only to see the Cavs come back strong with a solid 24-point win in the next. The tip-off for the third game is set for 8:30 EST tonight.

Will Jayson Tatum Play Against Heat Cleveland?

Jayson Tatum is gearing up to go against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. Jayson Tatum has averaged 23.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 22 games against the Cavaliers in his career.

The Celtics, once again, appeared lackluster at home after a stunning victory in the first game. Despite their impressive 25-point win against the Cavs on Tuesday, they came off as lackadaisical, eventually suffering a 24-point defeat in the second game.

The Celtics' defense allowed the Cavs to shoot at a striking 55% from the field, conceding 13 3-point field goals and scoring just eight in return. Jayson Tatum, despite being the highest scorer with 25 points, only managed 7 successful attempts out of 17.

The Celtics must find their rhythm on the road again, especially after their startling home defeat in the second game. They must emulate their performance against the Heat in the first round, where they won both road games.

Their defense must improve massively, having allowed the Cavs a concerning 55% successful shot rate in the previous encounter. The Celtics' offense too, needs to shine from the 3-point range, having achieved only a 22 percent success rate in their most recent match.

This is strikingly lower than their playoff average of 15 successful 3-point field goals per game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, with a dismal 0-4 record on the road, were searching for a secondary, supportive scoring option to supplement their top-scorer, Donovan Mitchell.

The second game saw them achieving both, as they registered a comfortable 118-94 win against the Celtics in Boston, thus leveling the series. Mitchell contributed an impressive 29 points, with 23 scored in the second half.

With solid performances from Evan Mobley and Caris LeVert, contributed 21 points each, the Cavs secured a robust win. Now, they will play on their home ground, hoping to leverage the home-court advantage against the top-seeded Celtics.

When And Where To Watch

When: Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Injury Report

Boston Celtics

Out

Kristaps Porzingis (Soleus)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Questionable

Dean Wade (Knee)

Jarrett Allen (Rib)

Out

Ty Jerome (Ankle)

