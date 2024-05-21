Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum Play Against Indiana Pacers on May 21?
Jayson Tatum will be hoping to make his mark in the conference finals as he is aiming for his first NBA title. Let's read about his injury report for game 1 against Indiana Pacers.
The Boston Celtics juggernaut has reached another conference finals and is largely untroubled throughout the season. They will be eager to showcase their dominance at home in game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight. Jayson Tatum has been Celtic’s best offensive weapon on the court, and he is not placed on the injury report for game 1 against the Pacers.
Despite his outstanding play during his time with the Celtics, Jayson Tatum has yet to win an NBA championship. In the regular season, Tatum has averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
Will Jayson Tatum Play Against the Indiana Pacers Tonight?
Jayson Tatum is expected to suit up and lead the Celtics against the Pacers in game 1 at TD Garden. Tatum came back to life against the Cavaliers after having a below-par series against the Miami Heat. Tatum 26.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 5 games against a depleted Cavaliers team to take Celtics into the finals.
The Celtics fans have high hopes for Tatum to end their 16-year drought in the NBA as their last title came in 2008. The Celtics are heavy favorites for the game as well as the series and they boast of several stars and their squad depth is amazing.
Can Jayson Tatum Lead His Team to Game 1 Win Over Pacers?
Tatum is the best player for the Celtics and that’s not up for debate. He will be a huge factor in all the games and not just game 1. The fans expect big numbers from their superstar as he has the caliber to deliver on the court. Many fans believe that Tatum can easily average 30 points per game and that’s what they are expecting in the conference finals against the Pacers.
ALSO READ: Watch: Jayson Tatum Posterizes Caleb Martin With Outrageous Dunk As Boston Takes 3–1 Lead in Series