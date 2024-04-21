Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum Play Against Miami Heat Tonight? DEETS Inside

Coming this Sunday, the Eastern Conference playoff basketball will kick off with the Miami Heat, an 8-seed team, clashing with the 1-seed Boston Celtics in the first of their seven-game series.

The Heat earned their spot by overcoming the Chicago Bulls in the second game of the Play-In Tournament, clinching a 112-91 victory as slight 1.5-point favorites.

Will Jayson Tatum Play Against the Heat Tonight?

Jayson Tatum, who steered the Celtics with an average of 26.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, alongside 4.9 assists per game, is fully ready to face the challenge presented by the Heat.

Having constructed the best league record by leaps and bounds, the Celtics led the Knicks by 14 games in the East and even outmatched the Thunder in the West with seven additional wins.

The Celtics boast the best starter lineup in the championships, where each player clearly understands and accepts their role. They are the strong contenders for the NBA Finals from the East, though they must validate their standing each round.

Despite being the Celtics' best player, Jayson Tatum, along with his teammate Jrue Holiday, was recently announced as part of Team USA for the forthcoming Olympics.

Jaylen Brown has comfortably assumed the second-best player seat for Boston, with 23.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game under his belt. Inside, their big man, Kristaps Porzingis, who blocks with 1.9 per game, averages 23.0 PPG and 7.2 RPG.

Running eight deep, the Celtics' lineup carries the experienced Al Horford with an average of 8.6 PPG, in addition to Peyton Pritchard handling the second unit's point and Sam Hauser serving as a wing shooter.

They score first in the league for offensive efficiency and second for defensive efficiency while ranking 19th in play speed.

Boston Celtics Player’s Stats Against the Heat

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum stands with an average of 22.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in his 22-game career against the Heat.

Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown maintains an average of 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in his 22 contests against the Heat.

Derrick White

Derrick White, meanwhile, has scored an average of 12.8 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.4 rebounds over his 14 games against the Heat.

Injury Report

Boston Celtics

No injury reports as of now

Heat

Out

Josh Richardson (Right Shoulder Surgery)

Jimmy Butler (Knee)

Probable

Duncan Robinson (Left Facet Syndrome)

Terry Rozier (Neck Spasm)

