Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum Play Against New Orleans Pelicans Tonight? Deets Inside

The Boston Celtics are heading south to compete against the New Orleans Pelicans this Saturday afternoon. Their last encounter with Atlanta on Thursday night ended in a close 123-122 overtime loss, summarizing their two-game road slump.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans managed to score a 107-100 home win against Milwaukee on Thursday night, securing a victory as a two-point underdog. The Celtics currently hold a 25-21 lead in the teams' regular-season history and have clinched the last five games.

The most recent win was a 118-112 home victory in this season's first match on January 29.

Will Jayson Tatum Play Against The New Orleans Pelicans Tonight?

Ready to compete this Saturday, Jayson Tatum is poised for the Boston Celtics' against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tatum, who previously scored 31 against the Hawks, couldn't secure the win.

Nevertheless, the five-time NBA All-Star has had an otherwise impressive season and is projected to complete his third 70+ game season in a row.

The Celtics, who have already secured the Atlantic Division title and the Eastern Conference's top seed, showed signs of complacency in Atlanta. They dropped their second consecutive game on the road on Thursday night, reducing their record to 57-16.

Despite leading by one after the first quarter and four at the half against the Hawks, they were forced into overtime.

Will Zion Willamson Play Against The Boston Celtics Tonight?

Zion Williamson, the former All-Star, is set to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. He’s not listed on the Pelicans' injury report. Playing a career-high 62 games out of 73 this year, Williamson set that record against the Bucks.

Coming off a home victory against the Bucks on Thursday night, New Orleans celebrates their sixth victory in eight games. The Pelicans' current season record stands at 35-25, and as of Friday, they are leading the Mavericks by 1.5 games for the Southwest Division's top spot.

They are fifth in the Western Conference playoff chase, trailing six games behind the Nuggets for prime position and two games ahead of the Suns for the last guaranteed playoff spot.

In their last encounter against Milwaukee, the Pelicans took a narrow lead after the initial quarter but blew the Bucks away 35-20 in the second quarter, marking a 16-point lead at halftime.

However, the Bucks closed the gap to just three points with 3:08 remaining in the third quarter. The Pelicans then managed a defining 11-2 run, resulting in a 12-point lead at the end of three quarters.

When And Where To Watch Celtics vs Pelicans

When: Saturday, March 30, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BOS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Injury Report For Celtics vs Pelicans

Celtics

Jaden Springer is out due to left knee tendinopathy.

JD Davison is also out (sprained his left ankle).

Pelicans

Brandon Ingram (left knee contusion) is out.

Jose Alvarado (right oblique strain) is out.

Dyson Daniels is probable to play.

Prediction

Celtics 124-139 Pelicans

