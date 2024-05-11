Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Kristaps Porzingis Play Against Cavaliers on May 11?

The Cavaliers were in no mood to take the beating that they took in game 1 but instead, they shocked the TD Garden and the Celtics team with their dynamic display on the court as they won by 24 points.

The Celtics failed to capitalize on their elite three-point shooting, converting just 22% and they missed one of their top shorts, Kristaps Porzingis who missed the game due to injury. The Latvian is placed on the injury report for game 3 as well.

Will Kristaps Porzingis Play Against the Cleveland Cavaliers Tonight?

The Unicorn will not be playing in the series due to the injury he sustained just before Game 3 in Cleveland. Fortunately for the Shamrocks, their injury report does not include any other players. In the previous series, Porzingis suffered an ankle injury in Game 4 against the Miami Heat.

Since then, he hasn't taken part in the postseason. At first, the reports gave only a vague timeline for his return, saying he would be assessed in a week. However, Joe Mazzulla stated that he is making encouraging progress. He said, "He's walking a little bit better, and every day he's in there doing whatever it takes to try to get back as fast as he can,".

The Celtics Have Managed Well Without the Latvian

The Celtics have remained strong even without Porzingis on the court. They have an impressive record of winning 21 out of 25 regular season games without him. Additionally, Mazzulla has the luxury of easily switching between options thanks to his strong depth at the center position. In the absence of Porzingis, Al Horford has consistently been chosen as the starting player.

Xavier Tillman and Luka Kornet have both benefited from significant playing time while the 2018 NBA All-Star center is out. The two of them combined for just three points in Game 2 despite playing 12 and 11 minutes, respectively. Mazzulla is probably going to start with this starting lineup as there are no other injuries to be concerned about.

