Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Kristaps Porzingis Play Against Cleveland Cavaliers on May 13?

The Boston Celtics came roaring back in game 3 away from home after getting blown away by the Cavaliers in game 2 at the TD Garden. The Celtics have been one of the best three-point shooting teams in the league and that’s one of the reasons why they won the most games in the regular season. Kristaps Porzingis was one of the reasons for their elite shooting, but he hasn’t made an appearance because of injury in this series and the Latvian is placed on the injury report for game 4 as well.

Will Kristaps Porzingis Play Against the Cleveland Cavaliers Tonight?

Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out from game 4 in Cleveland due to his ongoing recovery from his ankle injury. The Unicorn suffered an ankle injury in Game 4 against the Miami Heat.

Since then, he hasn't taken part in the postseason. At first, the reports gave only a vague timeline for his return, saying he would be assessed in a week. Even though head coach Joe Mazzulla stated that he is making encouraging progress, he hasn't given a set timeline for the Latvian's return to action on the court.

The Difference Between the Cavs and Celtics’ Injury Woes

The Celtics are a top team even though Porzingis is sidelined because of an injury. They are just two wins away from reaching another conference finals. The Celtics have shown tremendous character even in the absence of the unicorn and won 21 of their 25 regular-season games without him. What makes the Celtics amazing is their depth in every position and the Cavaliers are learning it the hard way. The Cavs are having injury problems of their own, but they lack the depth to go toe-to-toe against their opposition as they don’t have backups who can do the same job with the same efficiency.

