Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Kristaps Porzingis Play Against Dallas Mavericks on June 14?

In the absence of Kristaps Porzingis, Boston defeated Dallas 106-99 on Wednesday to take a 3-0 series lead and move closer to winning their 18th title. With Porzingis still listed on the injury list, his availability for the fourth game of the series is uncertain. The Boston Celtics can become overall NBA leaders in terms of number of titles won if they win tonight.

The Celtics have done well even without Porzingis but when the Latvian is available, it makes their job on the court much easier. Porzingis is a beast on both ends of the pitch and possesses high range offensively and defensively.

Will Kristaps Porzingis play tonight against the Dallas Mavericks?

In the NBA Finals, Kristaps Porzingis is officially labeled as questionable for Game 4. The Boston Celtics aren't providing much information about their big man's condition for Friday's match. Porzingis missed Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks due to a rare lower left leg injury he sustained in Game 2.

What did Joe Mazzulla say about Porzingis?

When asked on Thursday whether the Celtics will consider their 3-0 series lead when deciding whether Porzingis can play on Friday, head coach Joe Mazzulla gave his answer. Mazzulla stated that it won't matter.

Mazzulla said, "No. No, I think that's a rather passive way to look at things. I think at the end of the day, we must continue to do what we do. Kristaps has gotten better from yesterday to today. He's fighting like hell to play. But it's going to be up to us to protect him and to make sure that it's in the best interest of him as a player and as a person."

He added, "Going into what's best for a player and a person has nothing to do with where we're at from a basketball standpoint." Porzingis played in game 1 of the series and made a huge impact and he was doing well in game 2 before getting injured.

