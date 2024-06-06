Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Kristaps Porzingis Play Against Dallas Mavericks on June 6?

Following the Latvian center's injury to his right soleus during the Celtics' opening-round series against the Miami Heat, fans of the Boston Celtics were anxiously awaiting word on the health of their star big man, Kristaps Porzingis. However, the former Mavericks player is not on the injury report going into the first game of the NBA Finals.

Porzingis missed the entire Pacers series and even though the Celtics won the series comfortably, they would love the return of their big man for the first game against the Dallas Mavericks.

What did Porzingis say?

Big man Kristaps Porzingis of the Boston Celtics confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that he will participate in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Porzingis, who hasn't played since April 29 and has missed Boston's last ten games because of a calf strain, has recently finished several scrimmages. Although it was originally anticipated that he would make a comeback during the Eastern Conference finals, Porzingis was given more time to heal during the extended layoff before the Finals against the Dallas Mavericks because Boston had swept the Indiana Pacers.

Porzingis said, "I'm feeling good. It was a long road to get to this point for me. I'm feeling good, I'm looking forward to today's practice, moving around a little bit more and then being ready to go tomorrow. It burns inside of me not being able to be out there. Tomorrow I'll finally get the chance and I'm excited for it." The Celtics big man also took the court with his teammates on Wednesday.

Can the Celtics get better of the Mavericks in game 1?

The Celtics were the best team in the league and even without Porzingis, they can beat any team without breaking much sweat. Now that the big Latvian is back, it makes them even stronger. The Celtics are playing their first game at home and are expected to get the win to start the series with Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Jaylen Brown in sublime form.

