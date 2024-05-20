Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Kristaps Porzingis Play Against Indiana Pacers on May 21?

Following the Latvian center's injury to his right soleus during the Celtics' opening-round series against the Miami Heat, fans of the Boston Celtics have been anxiously awaiting word on the health of their star big man, Kristaps Porzingis.

We also have a better idea of when Porzingis might return to the court, even though we still don't know when KP will play for Boston in the Eastern Conference finals series of 2024 against the victor of the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference semifinals. KP will miss Games 1 and 2, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but he might make a comeback later in the series.

On a recent episode of CLNS Media's "How Bout Them Celtics!" podcast, hosts Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance examined the situation in more detail.

Will Kristaps Porzingis Play Against the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Conference Finals?

Kristaps Porzingis is unlikely to suit up for the games 1 and 2 and there is a high possibility that he will return to the lineup at some point in the series. Xavier Tillman and Luka Kornet have both benefited from significant playing time while the 2018 NBA All-Star center is out.

Can the Celtics Get Better of the Pacers in Game 1?

The Celtics were the best team in the league and even without Porzingis, they can beat any team without breaking much sweat. Celtics boasts of the best squad in the league and covers every position with proper backup and even though the Pacers will make a match of it, Celtics will be favorites to win game one.

