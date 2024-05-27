Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Kristaps Porzingis Play Against Indiana Pacers on May 27?

The Boston Celtics are on the verge of sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the conference finals after winning the first three games. However, they will have to attempt to clinch game 4 without Kristaps Porzingis once again.

Despite trailing for most of the game, the Celtics prevailed over the Pacers in game 3. Jayson Tatum led the charge for Boston with 36 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. The Pacers, competing without Haliburton, managed to surprise the Celtics, but it wasn't enough to secure a win.

Will Kristaps Porzingis Play Against the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Conference Finals?

Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers. Initially, it was expected that the Latvian star would miss the first three games but could make a return for Game 4; however, that is no longer the case. Fans are eagerly awaiting the exact date of his comeback. In Porzingis' absence, Xavier Tillman and Luke Kornet have benefited from significant playing time as the Celtics aim for a clean sweep of the Pacers.

How Did Porzingis Do in the Playoffs?

The Latvian, who was selected as the fourth overall pick in 2015, hasn't played in many playoff games for a player of his caliber. Throughout his career, Porzingis has participated in 14 playoff games, averaging 15.1 points, 6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. Before joining the Celtics for the 2018–19 season, he played for several NBA teams, including the Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, and New York Knicks.

The Celtics are on the verge of reaching the NBA Finals, but Porzingis has missed a significant portion of the playoffs and has hardly contributed since the regular season ended.

