Boston Celtics President Drops Bombshell on Kristaps Porzingis' Injury; DETAILS Inside

Following Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn retinaculum and a dislocated posterior tibialis tendon, which required surgery, as the Boston Celtics announced earlier this week. Later, Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens disclosed that Porzingis would probably miss the 2024–25 season's opening.

As expected, the most recent injury report indicates that the big man will be sidelined for five to six months following surgery, which could mean he won't play basketball again until 2025.

Porzingis struggles with his injuries

While the Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis earned his first championship ring during Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, he is still not fully recovered from a rare lower leg injury.

As previously announced by the Celtics, Porzingis will not be allowed to play for Latvia in its upcoming Olympic qualifying campaign, even if the country receives a bid to Paris. Porzingis will miss the beginning of the following season due to the Celtics' timeline, and he is expected to make his debut in late December or early January.

What did Porzingis say?

Watching how Porzingis returns from this injury will be key, and if he's at peak levels by next year's playoffs, there shouldn't be any concern about the missed time.

Porzingis said this after winning the NBA championship, "A lot of effort went into all of this and also for myself, just being hurt and trying to push through it. I think today was the pinnacle of that. My leg is not great, but I gave everything I could to the team and we are the world champs."

Before Game 5, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla had stated that Porzingis was not limited in terms of minutes for the game that decided the championship and that he was further along in his recuperation than he was following Game 4. In 16 minutes after coming off the bench in Game 5, Porzingis scored five points and pulled down one rebound for his team. Even though Porzingis' box score showed a +5, it was obvious that his play was compromised.

