Boston Celtics Ridiculed by Twitter Community Note for Calling Themselves ‘World Champions’ After 2024 NBA Title Win

The Boston Celtics’ happiness of calling themselves the World Champions was short-lived as the Twitter Community Note ruled out the claim in a viral note. Having just won the 18th ring coming off their well-glorified history, the celebratory post did not come as expected.

Known for its uncanny takes on many of the bold claims, the Twitter Community Note came into effect yet again. As the Celtics fans were happy to find their team being termed an overall champion, the social media mockery seemed to point otherwise.

Celtics get ridiculed by Twitter Community Notes for calling themselves ‘world champion’

The Boston Celtics’ official X/Twitter account shared a well-designed team photo where the whole team was visible along with the star head coach Joe Mazzulla. The championship show-off went a step ahead as the caption read: "2024 WORLD CHAMPIONS"

The Community Note was ruthless for the comment, as the notification read: "Winning the NATIONAL Basketball Association does not make one of the 30 teams spanning across two countries "World Champions" as the other 193 countries are left out. Nonetheless, the Boston Celtics have achieved a monumental achievement, but are not "World Champions"."

In the meantime, although the note seemed to be removed after a while, retracing the note was not possible as it went viral throughout the NBA verse.

FIBA official also took dig at Celtics’ ‘world champion’ tag

The Boston Celtics' claim of being 'World Champions' following their 2024 NBA championship victory was also met with some playful trolling from the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

After the Celtics shared their championship post on X, formerly Twitter, captioned "2024 WORLD CHAMPIONS," FIBA's X handle reshared the post and attached a picture of the 2023 FIBA World Cup champions, subtly reminding the Celtics of the distinction between NBA champions and FIBA World Cup champions.

The FIBA World Cup, held every four years, saw Germany emerge as the champions in 2023, with Serbia securing second place and Canada securing third. FIBA's response served as a lighthearted reminder of the global nature of basketball and the unique distinction of the FIBA World Cup, in contrast to the NBA championship.

