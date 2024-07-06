Boston Celtics Summer League SCHEDULE: All You Need to Know About Dates and Roster

The Boston Celtics are set to showcase their newly drafted talent at the 2024 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The 2024 NBA Summer League will be from July 12-22, and will feature the Celtics’ recent draft picks, Baylor Scheierman and Anton Watson, along with other emerging players.

This competition provides a first look at how the new additions might integrate into the reigning NBA champions' roster. Celtics fans are eager to see how the team’s young prospects perform under the direction of new Summer League head coach D.J. MacLeay.

Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Summer League schedule

The Boston Celtics' journey in the Las Vegas Summer League starts on July 13 against the Miami Heat. The complete schedule is as follows:

Saturday, July 13, 6:30 p.m., vs. Heat

Monday, July 15, 10:30 p.m., vs. Lakers

Wednesday, July 17, 5:30 p.m., vs. Hornets

Friday, July 19, 4:30 p.m., vs. Mavericks

Boston Celtics 2024 Summer League Roster

The Boston Celtics’ 2024 summer league roster hasn't been announced yet, but the franchise has confirmed participation of several players. First and foremost, the Celtics summer league team will feature the 30th overall pick from the 2024 NBA draft — Baylor Scheierman. He is a 6 foot 6 inches tall sharpshooter who is known to connect his shots from deep.

Baylor Scheierman highlights —

Last season at Creighton, Scheierman averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. He became the first man in NCAA Div-I history to record at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 steals, and 300 made threes. Many fans and analysts were shocked to see such a talent fall to the reigning champs.

Brad Stevens, the Celtics' president of basketball operations, praised Scheierman, saying, "He's always been super skilled, super smart, and super tough... He knows how to play."

Then there’s Anton Watson, the Celtics’ 54th overall pick from the 2024 NBA draft. Watson is a 6 foot 8 inches tall forward from Gonzaga, who averaged 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in his final college season.

Watson is known for his defensive versatility and effective finishing around the basket, and he is also a promising three-point shooter, having hit 41.2% of his attempts last collegiate season. It will be interesting to see how Watson brings his NBA-ready game for Celtics.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, other players joining Cetlics summer league roster include Jaden Springer, Jordan Walsh, Drew Peterson, and undrafted free agent Tristan Enaruna.

Peterson, who was re-signed on a two-way deal, is expected to be a key contributor. JD Davison, also on a two-way contract, is currently an unrestricted free agent but he is anticipated to suit up for the Celtics in the Summer League.

Brad Stevens highlighted Davison's importance, stating, "JD will be a free agent, but we very much (would) like to try to figure out a way to get him back in (some) capacity." Davison had a strong showing in the G League last year as he helped the Maine Celtics reach the Finals. He will look to continue proving his worth during his third Summer League stint.

With a mix of fresh talent and returning prospects, the Boston Celtics youngsters aim to make a strong impression at the Summer League. As the reigning NBA champions, they have high expectations and will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike. The competition in Las Vegas provides a crucial platform for promising young players to demonstrate their abilities and earn potential spots in the regular season rotation.