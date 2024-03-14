Boston Injury Report: Will Jaylen Brown Play Against Phoenix Suns Tonight?

The Boston Celtics are set to face off against the Phoenix Suns in a highly anticipated rematch in the NBA on Thursday night. Not too long ago, the Celtics secured a ten-point victory over the Suns in a game played on Saturday.

Previously, the Celtics triumphed over Utah with a 123-107 score while on the road, while the Suns also clinched a win against the Cavaliers with a scoreline of 117-111.

This matchup will be the last between the two teams this season. NBA fans can catch the 7:30 PM EST match that's to be held at Boston's TD Garden live on TNT.

The absence of key players deeply affected the last game between the Suns and the Celtics. The Suns felt the impact of missing Devin Booker more than the Celtics did without Kristaps Porzingis.

With Devin Booker's return and Kristaps Porzingis still injured, the Suns may have a slight advantage in Thursday's game. Jaylen Brown's name has also been seen in the Celtics' injury reports.

Will Jaylen Brown Participate in the Game Against the Phoenix Suns?

There are speculations regarding Jaylen Brown's gameplay against the Phoenix Suns due to a left hip injury that's rendered him questionable for the match.

Kristaps Porzingis's right hamstring strain has ruled him out of the game while Jordan Walsh and Drew Peterson are tasked with G League duties.

Will Devin Booker play against the Boston Celtics?

Devin Booker doesn't appear on the Suns' injury report, but it does list four other players. Eric Gordon might play despite a left knee contusion, while Nassir Little has a good chance of playing with his left knee inflammation. Josh Okogie won't be playing due to an abdominal strain.

Damion Lee, a regular on the Suns' injury list, is also out as he is still recovering from a knee surgery.

The Phoenix Suns, currently on the second game of a four-game road trip on the East Coast, came out victorious in their opener at Cleveland. They have a scheduled game with the Celtics in Boston before visiting Charlotte and Milwaukee to round off the trip.

Having won three of their last four games, their only defeat came at the hands of the Boston team they are set to face again.

Despite Durant's outstanding scores of 45 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in the last face-off with the Boston team, the Suns couldn't pull out a win, mainly due to Booker's absence due to a minor injury. However, they expect to have the complete team for the upcoming Boston rematch.

The Boston Celtics, having bagged the victories in their last three games aim to win their fourth consecutive game to fortify their lead in the Eastern Conference. Fresh from three successive wins on the road over the Suns, Blazers, and Jazz, they are now set to play against Phoenix on their home turf.

The Celtics, boasting an impressive 9.5-game lead, are expected to retain their top spot barring an unexpected collapse. During their most recent game, a victorious clash against Utah, Jayson Tatum impressively led the Celtics with 38 points.

When are where to watch Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns

Game Day: Thursday, March 14, 2024

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Arena: TD Garden

Live Stream: Fubo (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

