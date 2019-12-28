Boxer Nikhat Zareen FACES WRATH of 6-times champion Mary Kom

After Mary Kom defeated Nikhat Zareen in the final of 51kg women's boxing trial on Saturday, the former walked away without shaking hands with the latter.

Boxing champion Mar Kom faced Nikhat Zareen in the final of 51kg women's boxing trial on Saturday. In the final, Mary Kom won by a split 9-1 verdict. A video of Mary Kom's reaction after the bout started, surfaced online and it is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, the six-time world champion can be seen walking past Nikhat Zareen without shaking hands.

When she was questioned about the same, she reportedly said that she ‘does not like such people’. News agency ANI quoted her as saying, “Why should I shake hands with her? If she wants others to respect her then she should first respect others. I don't like people with such nature. Just prove your point inside the ring, not outside."

Mary Kom has the last laugh. She is going to the Olympic qualifier. She beats Nikhat Zareen by SD 9-1in the 51kg category at the boxing trials to select the team for the Olympic qualifiers next year. — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) December 28, 2019

For the unversed, Mary Kom booked her participation in the Indian team for the 2020 Olympic qualifiers. It is slated to be held in Wuhan, China. Zareen had earlier demanded a 'fair chance' to contest the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers. Zareen, had in October, written to the Sports Ministry challenging the Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) decision to accommodate world champion Kom by changing its rule of exempting gold and silver medalists from the World Cup.

Credits :

Read More