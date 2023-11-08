'Boy, kiss my a**’: Cam Newton reveals Jimmy Clausen tried to sell him No.2 jersey for USD 1,000,000

Cam Newton is definitely one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play for the Carolina Panthers, his legacy is tied to jersey No.1. Jersey numbers are an important part of a player’s legacy.

But according to Newton, he hadn’t wanted jersey number No. 1 in the first place; instead, he wanted No. 2. Jimmy Clausen, who had that number back then, tried selling it to Cam Newton for a million dollars.

Jimmy Clausen's offer to sell his jersey number to Cam Newton was given short shrift

Cam Newton was recently interviewed by 2Cool2Blog, during which the Carolina quarterback talked about his rookie days in the NFL. The star quarterback was drafted in 2011 by the Carolina Panthers as a rookie quarterback.

Upon being drafted by Caroline, Cam Newton got the chance to choose his jersey number, and he went with number 2. However, he could not get that number because it was already claimed by Jimmy Clausen, who was drafted a year before him.

During the interview, Cam Newton revealed that Jimmy Clausen tried making a deal for the Number 2; however, Cam didn’t like what the quarterback presented. “He’s like, ‘Sh*t, if you want it you’ve got to pay for it.’ I’m like, ‘Cool, how much?’ He said ’a million’,” explained Cam Newton.

“I said, ‘Boy, kiss my a** ... A million dollars, bro?” Cam said, talking about how surprised he was when Jimmy came up with such an offer. Going forward in the interview, Cam revealed that he thought that Jimmy was just playing with him, however, he was surprised when he figured it was a real deal.

Even though Cam refused to pay a million dollars for number 2, Jimmy came back with another offer. Instead of a million, Jimmy said that he would settle for $750,000. When Cam heard this number, he hung up on Jimmy and asked his equipment manager to go ahead with number 1.

Interestingly, that was the moment that Cam Newton decided that he would go with jersey number 1 and made a promise to himself that he would make himself a better player than Jimmy Clausen in Carolina. Rest is history.