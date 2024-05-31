Brad Pitt F1 Movie Produced By Lewis Hamilton: Release Details, Cast, Plot And More

Movie megastar Brad Pitt and Formula One racing legend Lewis Hamilton are teaming up for an exciting new project that's set to bring the high-speed world of F1 to the big screen. This yet-to-be-titled film, rumored to be called Apex, is helmed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, promising a cinematic thrill ride unlike any other.

Plot: What’s the story about?

Brad Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver from the 1990s who has a catastrophic crash, causing him to drop out of the sport. He shifts to racing in other disciplines until his old friend, played by Javier Bardem, brings him back.

Bardem’s character, a struggling team owner, enlists Hayes in a last-ditch effort to score points in the F1 standings. The team also features a young racing prodigy, played by Damson Idris, whom Hayes takes under his wing. The plot centres on their journey to turn their fortunes around, filled with intense racing action and personal drama.

The production aims to deliver an authentic racing experience, with Kosinski emphasizing practical effects and in-camera action to immerse viewers in the high-speed world of Formula One. At the 2023 British Grand Prix, fans got their first glimpse of the film as the fictional APXGP car was driven around the track. Kosinski's approach to filming promises to bring the same level of visceral, real-world excitement that Top Gun: Maverick delivered to audiences.

Lewis Hamilton's role

Although Hamilton is a producer and key creative force behind the project, he has clarified that he will not have an on-screen role. Instead, his focus is on ensuring the film accurately represents the sport of Formula One and showcases its diversity. Hamilton’s involvement underscores the film's commitment to authenticity and inclusivity, bringing his insider knowledge of F1 to the production.

Release date: When can we expect it?

While the film is still in the pre-production phase, a specific release date has not been announced. However, industry insiders suggest that we might see the film hit theaters in late 2024 or early 2025. After its theatrical run, the movie will be available for streaming on Apple TV+.

Cast: Who’s in it?

Brad Pitt leads the cast as Sonny Hayes, the veteran driver making a comeback. He is joined by Damson Idris, who plays the young racing talent Joshua Pearce. Javier Bardem takes on the role of the APXGP team owner, bringing his Oscar-winning gravitas to the film. Banshees of Inisherin star Kerry Condon will also appear as one of the team’s engineers, alongside Killing Eve actor Kim Bodnia, adding depth to the team dynamic.

In a thrilling development, Brad Pitt will actually drive a Formula One car for some scenes. This decision aims to enhance the film's authenticity, with Pitt undergoing training to handle the high-performance vehicle. His participation at the British Grand Prix, where he took a "warm lap" around the track, has already created buzz and showcased the film’s dedication to realism.

A new standard for racing movies: What to expect

With a budget above USD 300 million, it’s sure to be one of the most expensive films ever made. Joseph Kosinski is leveraging innovative filming techniques to capture the high-speed action of Formula One racing.

Using small, high-definition cameras similar to those used in Top Gun: Maverick, the film will place viewers right in the driver’s seat. This method promises to show the raw speed and G-forces like never before, offering an unprecedented look at the sport.

With a powerhouse team behind it, including some of Hollywood’s biggest names and one of the most successful F1 drivers in history, this film is set to be a major event. It is promising to combine the thrill of high-speed racing with the drama of Hollywood. Stay tuned for more updates as this highly anticipated project races towards its release.

