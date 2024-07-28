Brad Pitt Looks Distracted at Belgium GP During Lewis Hamilton Produced F1 Movie Shoot Amid Angelina Jolie Drama

Brad Pitt appeared somber at Formula One in Belgium on Friday, amidst his continuing conflict with Angelina Jolie. The Hollywood icon, 60, ended his marriage with his Mr and Mrs Smith co-star Angelina, 49, and the couple has since been embroiled in a protracted court dispute over their Chateau Miraval winery.

He rejected her latest request to “stop the battle,” following his lawsuit against her for selling her half of the winery for $67 million in October 2021. But when the weekend began, he was pictured looking sad at the annual racing event. During preparation for his new film F1, the Fight Club actor wore wide-tinted spectacles and a long-sleeved white shirt.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been in a legal battle

The former couple have been at odds over their co-ownership of the picturesque French winery, which they bought in 2008, with the actor suing his ex-wife for selling her half without his permission for $67 million in October 2021.

Angelina, who has Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with Brad, implored her estranged spouse to call a truce earlier this month.

However, insiders exclusively told DailyMail that the Fight Club star “has no intention” of abandoning it, claiming that Jolie only made the plea after learning that she did not have as strong a case as she originally assumed.

Fans celebrated Bradd Pitt’s cinematic win at the Belgium GP

Formula One fans in Belgium have the opportunity to be a part of Brad Pitt's forthcoming film F1. Fans in Blocks A, B, and C of Gold 1 at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps shouted for Pitt as the Oscar-winning actor's character won the fictional Belgian Grand Prix.

Advertisement

Formula One is in Belgium for the 14th race of the 2024 season, as are the F1 crew and APXGP, Pitt's movie team. The team on Friday filmed photos of spectators applauding as Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes, 'wins' the Belgian Grand Prix:



Fans shouting for Pitt have been widespread online, and in a video posted on X (previously known as Twitter), supporters can be seen waving the APXGP flag following Pitt/Hayes' triumph. Notably, the F1 team, in partnership with Belgian GP organizers and Liberty Media, revealed information about the filming before Friday's FP2.

"This weekend at Spa filming is continuing for the summer major movie, F1, which comes out next summer," the statement said. "Today from 11:55-12:35 a key scene is being filmed on the grid with one of the fictional APXGP cars in front of the Gold 1 grandstand in the shot."

"The movie production would be hugely grateful to those ticket holders in blocks A, B and C in Gold 1 to be in their seats from 11:35 to be part of the making of a major Hollywood movie! Please make sure you are in your seats from 11:35, ready for cameras to roll at 11:55. The production team will let you know more when you're there!"

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton is working on the movie as co-producer, and it is set to hit theaters in mid-2025. Besides the $400 million Brad Pitt (as per Celebrity Net Worth), the cast also includes Damson Idris, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Neils, Samson Kayo, and Kim Bodina.

Also Read: Did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Have 'Clashing' Parenting Styles? Source Reveals