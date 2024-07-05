A high-octane announcement that has set the motorsport world abuzz, Apple Original Films along with the Formula 1 have confirmed a Brad Pitt starring racing drama F1 to hit theaters on June 27th, 2025.

This film promises a very impressive lineup both on and off the track, with a commitment to deliver an authentic portrayal of the Formula 1 universe.

Brad Pitt’s star power meets horsepower

Taking the role of Sonny Hayes, a veteran driver who makes a dramatic return to the sport is none other than Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt at the heart of the movie.

The 60-year-old actor has been spotted at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England, donning the racing suit of the fictional APXGP team, signaling his deep immersion into the F1 world.

Damon Idris, who’d be playing Joshua Pearce, a rookie driver partnered with Hayes is going to support Pitt in this high adrenaline fueled journey.

The film aims to explore the inter-generational differences and clash between the mentorship inside the high-stakes world of F1. Hence, The on screen dynamics between Pitt and Idris seem to be the central focus of the film.

The project brings together an all-star crew, with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski at the helm.

Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, F1 aims to capture the essence of the sport with unparalleled authenticity.

Hamilton's involvement extends beyond production, with the racing legend heavily contributing to the script.

"We want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about," Hamilton stated, underlining the film's commitment to realism.

Filming at the heart of F1

It is very interesting to know that the F1 is being shot in and around actual Grand Prix weekends, offering viewers an unprecedented look into the world of Formula 1.

The production team has been capturing footage since the 2023 season, with Silverstone playing a pivotal role in the filming process.

Pitt's presence at the British Grand Prix for the second consecutive year has fueled excitement among fans and insiders alike.

The film's cast reads like a who's who of Hollywood talent. Oscar-winner Javier Bardem takes on the role of the team principal, while Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo round out the ensemble, promising performances as electrifying as the on-track action.

Formula 1's seal of approval

With a reported budget of $140 million, F1 has received full support from the sport's governing body. All ten real-life teams, drivers, race promoters, and the FIA are set to feature in the film, adding an extra layer of authenticity to the production.

Formula 1 has hailed the movie as a "landmark for the sport," recognizing its potential to bring the thrill of racing to a global audience in a way never before seen on the big screen.

Fans eager for a glimpse of the action won't have to wait until 2025. A teaser for F1 is scheduled to broadcast on the International Feed just before the start of this Sunday's British Grand Prix at 14:33 BST.