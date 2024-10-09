Bradley Beal Exposes Washington Wizards' Losing Mentality During His Rookie Season

Bradley Beal recently made an appearance on the Run Your Race podcast. The 31-year-old and AJ Richardson talked about a variety of subjects, but his discussion of his rookie year contained one of the biggest revelations. In the 2012 NBA Draft, Beal was selected by the Washington Wizards with their third overall pick. He was among the top players in the nation, having come from the University of Florida.

Beal's experiences playing for Chaminade in high school and Florida in college gave him a different perspective on the game. But after joining the league, he discovered that losing wasn't as bad of a habit as he had imagined and that winning games didn't mean the same thing.

The three-time All-Star brought up his team's 7-28 start to the season. Beal was shocked by that because he was there to help his team win games. He was surprised to find that the people around him and his teammates weren't as disturbed by the defeats. Beal believes that being around that energy where losing is normalized can derail any youngster’s ambitions.

He said, “I’m observing; I’m looking around the locker room and seeing like, ‘Is anybody else mad? I’m almost in tears, is anybody else mad?’ Man, no. When is the 1st and 15th? When you get that energy early on, that would mess with young kids because... you become used to it. You’re walking into the building ready to lose.”

Advertisement

The Wizards concluded the regular season in his rookie year with 29 victories in 82 games. Unfortunately, as a rookie at the time, Beal was limited in what he could accomplish. Beal's commitment to winning is evident in his entry into the league. He remained in Washington for more than ten years, even though his teammates didn't react well to his losses.

ALSO READ: Ja Morant Suffers Another Injury Setback as Memphis Grizzlies Win Pre-Season Game Against Dallas Mavericks