Brandi Rhodes Reacts to Bloodline Attack on Cody and Randy, Says She and Kim Orton Would Have Saved Them

On the July 12th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, as predicted, newly crowned Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa finally made his intentions clear: he wants the WWE Undisputed Championship back in the Bloodline. In the main event segment, Jacob Fatu launched an attack on the tag team champions DIY, ambushing both Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

After Jacob Fatu’s brutal onslaught on DIY, Solo Sikoa made his entrance to the ring. Sikoa called out Cody Rhodes and challenged him to a match. Fired up, Cody Rhodes said he could not wait to put his hands on the Bloodline once again, and he decided to attack the whole Bloodline alone, which turned out to be a bad idea. The numbers game was against Rhodes.

Randy Orton ran down the ramp to save Cody Rhodes, but he himself became a victim at the hands of the Bloodline. Two against four was still an unfair competition. To make Cody Rhodes suffer, the Bloodline tied him to the ropes and ambushed Randy Orton in front of The American Nightmare.

Brandi Rhodes reacts to Bloodline attack on SmackDown

Brandi Rhodes, the wife of Cody Rhodes, has responded to the attack on Friday Night SmackDown on her husband and Randy Orton via her official X (formerly Twitter) account. She expressed her frustration about why there was no one backstage to help Cody and Randy.

Mockingly, she expressed that if she and Kim Orton, Randy’s wife, were backstage, they would have run down and helped Cody and Randy themselves.

Brandi Rhodes tweeted, “Was no one else in the back? Damn. Me and Kim (Orton) (Randy Orton’s wife) would have at least run down and bit somebody. I'm out of practice fighting, but I'm mean as hell on that Peloton tread, and I ain't never had a cavity.”

Friday Night SmackDown 7/12 Result

The July 12 edition of Friday Night SmackDown was an interesting episode. Miss Money in the Bank 2024 winner Tiffany Stratton kicked off the show with her celebration. She went on to threaten WWE Women's Champion Bayley, WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion Liv Morgan, and WWE Women's NXT Champion Roxanne Perez.

The show went off the air with Solo Sikoa and the Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa) attacking WWE Undisputed Champion The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes and former fourteen-time WWE Champion The Viper Randy Orton.

Tiffany Stratton, Bayley, Nia Jax Segment Nia Jax with Tiffany Stratton (miss Money in the Bank 2024) vs Michin with Bayley (champion) - Single matches - Nia Jax wins via pinfall Solo Sikoa warning promo Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo with Legado Del Fantasma - Legado Del Fantasma via Pinfall LA Knight promo about WWE United States Champion Logan Paul Naomi vs Blair Davenport (singles match) - Naomi winner DIY (c) vs. A-Town Down Under For The WWE Tag Team Championship - DIY retains The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton Segment - The Bloodline ambushed Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

