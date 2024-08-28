Brandin Podziemski Spill Beans on What Golden State Warriors Owner Told Him During Klay Thompson Trade Saga

In free agency, the Golden State Warriors have been in desperate need of another star player. Their roster is not entirely untouchable. The ownership group, however, was adamant about wanting to retain one sophomore guard in their group. It's time for the outstanding Brandin Podziemski to play a bigger part. In his rookie season, the Bay Area guard won over both the Dub Nation and his teammates' camaraderie. And he has all the assurance he requires from the franchise.

The Warriors placed bids for Paul George and Lauri Markannen after Klay Thompson left for the Dallas Mavericks. There was a lot of uncertainty about the roster because Steph Curry was nearing the end of his career. However, Joe Lacob was honest with Pod. He informed him, "You're ours," adding that multiple teams had enquired about his availability.

Similarly, the Warriors haven't yet added any significant players to their roster. The main reason for this is that each team wants Podziemski in return for their star player. But regardless of the consequences, the Warriors will not let him go because they regard him as their top priority. This was not the case for Klay Thompson, for whom multiple reports characterized the extension talks as "cold" and "uncommunicative." Thompson ultimately decided to sign with the Dallas Mavericks. However, the Warriors kept Podziemski from feeling lost.

“He told me, ‘You don’t have anything to worry about. You’re a priority here. I appreciate that, being a rookie and going into my second year, hearing that from such a prestigious organization. It feels good. I’m wanted somewhere. So, I appreciate them,” Brandin Podziemski told the New York Times.

The Golden State Warriors view him as more than a priority. For their future, especially if it extends past the Curry-Green era, Podziemski is indispensable. His poise, forbearance, and decision-making were so impressive that Steve Kerr took Klay Thompson's place in the starting lineup as he was losing his game. In addition, as a rookie, he led the NBA in charges drawn, which contributed to the Warriors achieving some stability in the middle of the season.

With Pod, the goal goes far beyond simply having him as a fantastic complementary piece. He is being prepared to take over shortly. His goals for the upcoming season will bring him closer to that vision.

The Warriors' integration of Brandin Podziemski produced several advantageous outcomes. He thrives when playing team basketball and is unselfish. In addition, his IQ and basketball instincts give him an advantage over his peers. He was a reliable shooter and a vocal leader who had an impact on the team during his rookie campaign.

