Brandon Aiyuk Wants Out of San Francisco but 49ers Have ‘No Intention’ of Trading Despite Interest From Teams: Report

Brandon Aiyus, the 49ers' wide receiver, has requested a trade. The contract negotiations between the two parties seemed to be going nowhere. The 49ers do not want to part ways with their wide receiver.

Many reports have suggested that, after multiple discussions about his contract, Aiyuk gave up. The 49ers selected Brandon in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Last season, they made it to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Chiefs. The franchise triggered the fifth-year option of Aiyuk’s rookie contract. But this looks like the end of their relationship.

Brandon Aiyuk forcing himself out of the 49ers

Aiyuk's contract has only one year left. The 26-year-old wants a wealthy contract extension from the 49ers. He desires to earn at a similar level as AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jaylen Waddle. In the final year of his rookie contract, Aiyuk will make over $14 million.

The 49ers will resume preparation for NFL 2024 next week. NFL Network source said Aiyuk and the 49ers sat down for contract negotiations three weeks ago in Santa Clara. But they couldn’t find a middle ground. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Aiyuk wants to be paid or traded.

Brandon Aiyuk has been putting pressure on the Niners for a while now. He shared multiple posts on social media about the same. Brandon Aiyuk shared a video of himself telling Jayden Daniels that the 49ers don’t want him back.

Aiyuk charted 75 catches for 1342 yards last season. He also completed seven touchdowns, making it to the Second-team All-Pro. It is likely that he will miss the training camps if not offered a deal from the Niners.

The 49ers avoiding Brandon Aiyuk's trade

Although Aiyuk has requested a trade, the 49ers aren’t interested in any offers from other teams. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers have no intention of trading Brandon Aiyuk. He added that the teams approaching the 49ers for Aiyuk were turned down.

The saga is expected to become more dramatic in the coming days. The 49ers have a history of declining trade requests and signing players later. They also have financial constraints due to other signings they made this year.

The Niners are certain about not letting Aiyuk go this season. They want to make it to the Super Bowl again and win it this time. They might franchise-tag him and see how it rolls in 2025. The Niners can also let him go as a free agent next year if things don’t work out.

