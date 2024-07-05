Brandon Ingram Wanted by Sacramento Kings Amid Breakdown in Contract With New Orleans Pelicans; Reveals NBA Insider

The New Orleans Pelicans are about to undergo a significant transformation as a team. It appears that talks for a new contract with star forward Brandon Ingram have broken down. To move the All-Star forward, both parties have turned to looking for a suitable trade partner.

Marc Stein claims that these discussions have reportedly become more intense during the past few days. The Pelicans are currently looking to trade Brandon Ingram because they have little chance of coming to a contract.

This would allow Ingram to look for better opportunities elsewhere and give New Orleans something in return for the star. Ingram has suffered a fair share of injuries, and that's one of the key reasons why the Pelicans are considering moving him.

What did Stein write?

Stein wrote, “Attempts in New Orleans to trade Brandon Ingram have intensified in recent days, league sources say. Sources tell The Stein Line that on Ingram's side, with the reality that the contract extension terms his camp had hoped for are not forthcoming from the Pelicans, there has likewise been an exploration of trade options.”

From being an under-par performer with the Los Angeles Lakers, Ingram blossomed as a star player for the Pelicans. As part of the Anthony Davis trade, he joined the team alongside Larry Nance Jr. and Lonzo Ball. Ingram became an All-Star and won the 2020 Most Improved Player award.

Ingram averaged about 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game during the previous campaign. Sadly, the Pelicans' attempt to field a Big 3 that included Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Zion Williamson was unsuccessful. There have been some highlights, but the trio's inconsistent performance has left fans disappointed year after year.

Ingram is wanted by the Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are one team actively considering Brandon Ingram as a trade target. The team is interested in trading for the former All-Star, according to Stein's report. The Pelicans star's history with Kings assistant Alvin Gentry — who coached New Orleans previously — seems to be the source of interest.

Stein said, “Sacramento is a team said to have explored the feasibility and fit of an Ingram pursuit — as well as Utah's Lauri Markkanen, Washington's Kyle Kuzma, and Chicago's DeRozan — as part of the Kings' long-running efforts to package Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes (but not Keegan Murray) in a significant trade. The Kings have insight on Ingram thanks to Alvin Gentry's presence in Sacramento's front office after coaching Ingram for one season with the Pelicans.”

The Kings are a young team in the Western Conference, much like the Pelicans. Two years ago, Sacramento ended a two-decade playoff drought, and ever since, they have consistently been contenders for the postseason. They haven't been able to advance to the next round, though, as they have fallen short of the Western powers.

