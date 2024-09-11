Brandon Ingram's Trade Saga With New Orleans Pelicans Continues as NBA Insider Questions the Market For Him

It's unclear how long Brandon Ingram will play for the New Orleans Pelicans. As he enters the final season of his contract, his demands could potentially cause him to leave the Pelicans and turn away teams that were considering a trade for him.

NBA analysts Bobby Marks and Zach Lowe discussed the current state of Ingram's situation with the Pelicans on the "Lowe Post" podcast. Marks stated, “In different circumstances, [Brandon Ingram] probably is a max player. But what’s the market for him?“

Without a firm evaluation of his market worth, Ingram has found himself in a situation akin to NBA purgatory. The All-Star forward might, however, take inspiration from Jamal Murray's most recent contract extension.

“I think if you’re Brandon Ingram you’re looking at what Jamal Murray just got and you’re thinking wait a minute. 4 [year] for $208, that’s my number. Why am I not getting that number here?” Marks added.

Ingram has received more honors on an individual basis than Murray. In the 2019–2020 campaign, he was named an All-Star and took home the Most Improved Player honors. In contrast, Murray has demonstrated that he can play guard in the NBA Finals in 2023 at the championship level.

However, since Ingram and Zion Williamson were paired, the Pelicans have experienced injuries and other problems. Despite Ingram being the healthier of the two, the two have never been able to succeed together on the big stage. Murray has accumulated postseason experience over the last few years, and BI lacks those credentials.

Furthermore, Lowe says the Pelicans should prioritize extending Trey Murphy's contract because there isn't much trade around Ingram. “It’s interesting, Trey Murphy III’s extension seems like a bigger priority than Brandon Ingram’s, which is strange.”

If the Pelicans are unable to take advantage of an Ingram deal, it appears that they already have a solution. Murphy could more easily and affordably take over as the starting forward. Marks identified the Nets as a possible suitor when discussing teams that might be prepared to accommodate Ingram's contractual demands.

"We discussed Brooklyn. Would Brooklyn offer him between $40 and $45 million annually? Considering their timeline right now."

The Nets are rebuilding from scratch. It is very risky to invest a significant amount of money in a player who isn't a superstar. After signing a massive contract extension, Zach Lavine is becoming difficult to offload for the Bulls.

At just 27 years old, Ingram is still relatively young. It is indisputable that he possesses extraordinary skills. However, if he refuses to change in response to this market assessment, his future might not be certain.

