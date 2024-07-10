Brandon Ingram’s USD 200 Million Demand from New Orleans Pelicans Revealed By NBA Insider

Some teams are still in a free agency storm, even as all eyes in the NBA are focused on the Summer League and the upcoming Olympics in Paris. Lauri Markkanen of Utah has unexpectedly become a highly sought-after prospect for teams. The Jazz would trade the Finnish forward for the right player, even though they aren't exactly eager to let go of him.

Additionally, several formidable suitors have surfaced, including the New Orleans Pelicans, who are attempting to ascertain the market for their forward, Brandon Ingram. But the Pels are struggling to stay afloat as they are in no condition to dictate the trade deal when it comes to Brandon Ingram. This desperation might make us see some desperate steps from the Pels hierarchy.

What did Evan Sidery write?

Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports wrote, “Brandon Ingram continues to seek a contract extension reaching $200+ million, per @WindhorstESPN on @ESPNCleveland. The Pelicans have been unwilling to go that number in negotiations, and there doesn’t appear to be much interest elsewhere for Ingram at that figure."

Pelicans have cap issues

The Pelicans won’t be able to provide Trey Murphy III with the maximum rookie extension and pay Brandon Ingram's $200 million demand. It would be difficult to afford Ingram under New Orleans' hard cap as well. The 2020 Most Improved Player could theoretically be extended. However, they are reassessing after their heartbreaking playoff losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Additionally, the "Crescent City" finds itself in a difficult situation because they aren't exactly able to entice Utah with attractive offers.

Can the New Orleans Pelicans shock everybody by landing Lauri Markkanen in return for Brandon Ingram?

Honestly, the chances of the Pelicans landing Lauri Markkanen are very slim. It's no secret that they are hoping for a 2023 All-Star trade comparable to the Knicks-Nets trade. The Pels may wind up making a larger offer than they had originally planned, considering their difficult situation with Brandon Ingram.

They have three first-round selections in 2025, one via the Bucks and two via the Lakers. They would probably need to add a few more assets even slightly to tip the scales in their favor. According to reports, the Kings and Warriors pursued the dynamic 7-footer with the most vigor. Nevertheless, they turned to DeMar DeRozan because the "Salt Lake City" had not demonstrated any urgency in parting with Markkanen. Reports suggest that the Warriors are also in the race and are offering players in the deal for Markkanen.

