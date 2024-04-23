Braxton Berrios’ Girlfriend Alix Earle Gives It Back to Fans for Spreading Breakup Rumors

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios started dating in November last year. The social media star is popular on TikTok with more than 6 million followers on the app. She is one who started the “Get Ready With Me”, GRWM, trend. Berrios, the Miami Dolphins’ Wide Receiver, is preparing for the upcoming NFL season.

What started the couple’s breakup rumors?

The influencer posts content related to her personal life. Earle attended the Coachella event in Indio, Calif, and kept updating the fans on TikTok. When fans observed that Berrios hadn’t tagged along with her, some started questioning her about the same.

Some followers went ahead and answered the question with comments like, “You can do you and still be good with bb.” and “It’s called girls trip”. Earle replied with four thumbs to the latter comment. A part of the fanbase guessed that the couple had parted ways with each other.

Earle’s humorous reply

Earle posted another video captioned "bb is back" on the short-video app to silence the buzz about the couple. The video featured the Super Bowl LIII winner and Alix Earle herself. The text in the video reads, "When ppl think we broke up bc I didn't bring him on a trip".

Berrios could be seen smiling in the video while her girlfriend mouthed the lyrics of the song used in the video. Earle has silenced her fans in the cheekiest way possible.

In an interview, the Dolphins WR, Braxton Berrios, revealed that he is having a great time with Earle. The couple support each other’s profession and the female counterpart has been spotted at many Dolphins games. Berrios feels that the best he can do to show his love for her is to support her career. He wants to be there for her and fulfill her needs. Both of them have been enjoying their life while supporting each other.