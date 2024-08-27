TikTok personality Alix Earle, known for her connection to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, has found herself at the center of a controversy involving past racist comments.

The influencer has come forward to address the issue head-on, offering a public apology and clarifying rumors that have been circulating online.

The controversy erupted when screenshots from Earle's old ASKfm account, dating back to 2014, resurfaced on various online platforms.

These posts, made when Earle was 13 years old, contained racial slurs that have since sparked outrage and disappointment among her followers and the wider online community.

Responding to the growing backlash, Earle took to Instagram to share a heartfelt statement.

"I am taking accountability and want to make it clear that I was 13 years old and did not understand the deeply offensive meaning behind that word," Earle wrote.

She said that her young age at the time does not excuse her behavior, stating, "It is not an excuse for using that word in any context or at any age."

Earle expressed profound regret for the pain her past words may have caused, asserting, "I am deeply sorry that my words have hurt many and have led people to believe that I have any prejudice in my heart. I promise you that could not be further from the truth."

In addition to addressing her past comments, Earle took the opportunity to debunk several rumors that had been circulating online.

One particularly persistent claim suggested that Earle had attempted to trademark her controversial posts to prevent their spread online.

Earle firmly denied these allegations, stating, "One rumor in particular is that I tried to trademark my past posts, which is absolutely ridiculous and untrue."

She also refuted claims that a brand had ceased working with her due to the controversy, clarifying that no such partnership had ever been in discussion.

The trademark rumor gained traction following reports that Earle's legal team had contacted the hosts of the Do We Know Them? podcast.

Jessi Smiles and Lily Marston, the podcast's hosts, claimed they received an email citing copyright violations related to screenshots shared on their subreddit.

"Her lawyer contacted us and said that we have violated their copyright," Smiles reported during a podcast episode.

However, the hosts said that they had no direct affiliation with the subreddit where the images were initially shared.

Earle acknowledged that her initial silence on the matter had allowed rumors to increase even more rapidly.

"In the absence of my addressing this, my silence allowed others to fill the void with rumors that simply aren't true," she admitted.

The influencer expressed regret for not addressing the situation sooner, revealing that she had been advised by others to remain quiet.

"I allowed too many people to talk me out of saying something for too long," Earle confessed, underscoring her commitment to transparency with her followers.

As the controversy continues to unfold, Earle has reaffirmed her dedication to using her platform responsibly.

"My platform has always focused on positivity, entertainment, and uplifting others, and will continue to do so," she assured her followers.

As Berrios' girlfriend Earle works her way through the aftermath of this controversy, her response and the public's reaction may well shape discussions around celebrity accountability.