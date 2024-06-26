Bray Wyatt Was Once Asked If Bo Dallas Would Be Part Of Wyatt Family; This Is What He Said

Late WWE superstar, Bray Wyatt had plans for his brother Bo Dallas to join The Wyatt Family. Yes, that’s true! Bray, who was the leader of the stable back then, had plans to bring in Bo Dallas as the fifth member of the group.

Unfortunately, Bray Wyatt left too soon, and now the void left by him is filled by his brother Bo Dallas, who is now the new leader of the Wyatt Sick6 faction. The group made its stunning debut last week on Monday Night RAW. And this week, Bo Dallas was revealed in a creepy video talking to his alter ego, Uncle Howdy about his brother Bray Wyatt.

Before we get to that, it’s important to know what Bray Wyatt had said about Bo Dallas joining the Wyatt family.

What did Bray Wyatt say about Bo Dallas?

In a throwback video that has gone viral now, Bray Wyatt could be seen talking about Dallas, and his plans of bringing him to the faction someday. “I'm certain of it. At some point yeah,” Bray Wyatt tells the interviewer.

When asked, if they do talk about it privately, Wyatt said that he does discuss it with Dallas. “We spent our whole careers together, when we were in Florida. Back before it was cool to be in development. So yeah, we were pretty good together,” he said.

Surprisingly, Bray also went on to call Dallas the most underestimated performer on the roster. “And if you don't believe me, go back and look at the tapes. And it will happen at some point, I don't have doubts about it,” he said.

The former WWE Universal Champion, however, hadn’t seen his death coming. He returned to WWE in 2022 with the Uncle Howdy character, which was based on Richard Kiel’s portrayal of Captain Howdy in the 1983 film, Hysterical. Now the same character has been revived by his brother Bo Dallas, with new members in the faction.

What did Bo Dallas say about Bray Wyatt?

Talking to his alter-ego Uncle Howdy, Bo Dallas looked emotional and sad recalling the bond with his brother, Bray Wyatt. "Like the most important thing in my life was taken away from me. Like nothing was ever going to matter again," Dallas said.

Dallas continued talking about taking forward his brother’s legacy, and how people wanted him and “all of us” to be forgotten, so “they made them” remember. This was also the first time that Bray Wyatt’s death was acknowledged on a WWE show.

