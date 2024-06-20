Bray Wyatt's Sister Mika Rotunda Pens Down Emotional Tribute Following Uncle Howdy And Wyatt Sicks' WWE Debut

The Rotunda family was mourning after the unfortunate passing of Bray Wyatt, aka Windham Rotunda, last year. Following the recent debut of Uncle Howdy's faction, Wyatt Sicks, named after Bray Wyatt, Mika Rotunda, who is the real-life sister of the former WWE Champion, penned down heartfelt words on social media.

Posting a photo of Uncle Howdy from RAW this week, Mika Rotunda wrote on Instagram that Taylor (Uncle Howdy or Bo Dallas) made the debut appearance of his faction without Bray Wyatt the previous night. It was their long-term goal and vision that they were highly passionate about.

Mika Rotunda's emotional tribute

"As siblings, we have always had a strong cord attachment to one another. As the lights went out in the arena and I watched from my TV, my pulse raised. My eyes welled. I felt every ioata with him. While also feeling this warmth, that can only be used as Windham. I am so incredibly productive of Taylor, "added Mika.

The sister of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas proceeded to say that in the daily lives of the Windham family, this was the way to celebrate his legacy and achievement while coping with the pain of losing his brother.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Wyatt Sicks' Debut Prompts WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce To Post Bizarre Message On Social Media

According to her, Bray Wyatt was a sensational storyteller and the best storyteller she had ever known in her life. Through the sorrow of his departing soul, Wyatt Sicks' debut was a way to demonstrate his genuineness and madness.

This tribute to Windham or Bray Wyatt would be a foundation of strength and comfort, and the family is healing while being hurt. Acknowledging Bray's impact on their lives, Mika noted they would keep his spirit alive.

Mika Rotunda thanked two backstage WWE personalities

Furthermore, she recognized the contributions of WWE Director of Character Development Rob Fee and Special FX Makeup Artist Jason Bakor behind the scenes They were instrumental in bringing the Firefly Fun House characters to life.

Ramblin Rabbit, Mercy The Buzzard, Huscus The Pig, and Abby the Witch are rumored to be played by Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross.

Advertisement

Mika ended the long post by saying, "Windham, wish you were here. Love you more"