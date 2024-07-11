Brazilian Singer Anitta Rumored to Rock the Stage for Eagle vs Packers 2025 NFL Season Opener in Brazil

The NFL will create history in September by hosting its first South American regular-season game, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers facing off in Brazil.

According to Brazil's RedeTV!, the NFL is in "advanced negotiations" with pop sensation Anitta to perform the halftime show for Week 1's abroad game.

Anitta has still not confirmed her status

NFL highly expects Anitta to perform at the 2025 NFL season opener, but nothing is set for now. Anitta is an eight-time Latin Grammy Award nominee and one of Brazil's most talented singer/songwriters, having just received her first U.S. Grammy nomination in 2023.



The Wall Street Journal previously named her an "ambassador of Brazilian music," she has acknowledged American singers like Beyonce, Rihanna, and Mariah Carey as some of her main influences. She has also earned global acclaim for her trilingual albums.

"There's a lot of interest in the NFL [in Brazil]," NFL executive Peter O'Reilly told ESPN earlier this offseason. "I mean, we witnessed it. We had a Super Bowl viewing party in Brazil last year, and it was full, so the enthusiasm is still there. You have some legendary soccer teams across the world that are really interested in hosting the NFL and developing a connection with them."

When will the next NFL season start?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony is set for Saturday, August 3. Since the 2017 season, the first preseason game has been the Hall of Fame Game, played on the Thursday before the ceremony. This year's Hall of Fame Game will take place on Thursday, August 1.

The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans will play in the 2024 Hall of Fame Game. It's unclear whether No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams or sophomore phenom C.J. Stroud will play in the Hall of Fame Game. Every year, the NFL regular season begins Thursday night after Labor Day. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens this year on September 5.

Two of the league's greatest talents, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, will be in the spotlight as the Chiefs begin their three-peat campaign. The Chiefs will look to avenge their 21-20 setback to the Detroit Lions in the season opener last year.

Week 1 of the 2024 season will have games on Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday. The NFL has announced that the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will play on September 6 at the Corinthians Arena in Brazil, marking the first time a Friday game has been played during opening week.

