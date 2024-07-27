Brazilian Skateboarder Rayssa Leal Skates Through Paris Streets as Scheduled Bus Fails to Pick Her Up for Olympic Village

Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal found herself at the center of an unexpected adventure at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The young star was faced with an unconventional journey as she headed for her second Olympic outing.

Rayssa, who’s also known as the "Fadinha," is widely celebrated for her incredible skateboarding skills at the age of 16. The star skateboarder recorded herself skating through the historic streets of Paris after a scheduled bus failed to pick her and her teammates up to take them back to the Olympic Village.

Also Read: Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony in Jeopardy as French Rail Network Gets Hit by Arson Attack, Affecting 800,000 Travelers

Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal skates through Paris streets as official bus disappoints

Rayssa took to social media to express her frustration at being forgotten, along with her fellow athletes, for over two hours with no sign of the transportation provided by the Paris Games Organising Committee. The delay disrupted their plans to return to the Olympic Village for essential activities such as eating, bathing, and resting, leaving the athletes in a state of confusion and helplessness.

Despite the setback, Rayssa remained resilient and resourceful, along with her teammates Gabi Mazetto and Pamela Rosa, who were also stranded at the training venue. Eventually, the group decided to take matters into their own hands and skate through the streets of Paris in search of a taxi to take them back to the Olympic Village.

Advertisement

"This is how we're going back to the Olympic Village," Leal expressed in Portuguese while she recorded herself. Funny enough, to make the unfortunate moment lit up a bit, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist had a clown filter on.

The delay disrupted their plans to return to the Olympic Village for essential activities such as eating, bathing, and resting, leaving the athletes in a state of confusion and helplessness.

After the arson attack on rail network in Paris, this was the second incident where the transportation facilities were sort of disrupted. Although it was not only Leal who had to struggle with the bus being disappointing to the players. Canadian star skateboarder, Matt Berger also shared a clip while gracing the Paris streets.

Also Read: In Photos: See Eiffel Tower Illuminating With Full Moon Shining Perfectly Between Olympic Rings in Viral Pics

Skateboarders are facing difficulties at Olympic village in Paris

Advertisement

Skateboarders competing at the Paris Games are facing challenges when it comes to freely riding their boards inside the Olympic Village. Despite skateboarding's vibrant and youthful appeal that has captivated audiences and garnered high television ratings, skaters like American athlete Minna Stess have been reprimanded for skateboarding within the confines of the Village.

As reported by NBC Olympics, Stress said, “You get yelled at if you skate in the Village.”

Stess, a women's park competitor, expressed her eagerness to explore the sprawling 52-hectare space that houses thousands of athletes and staff, only to discover that skating is not welcome within its boundaries.

The clash between skateboarders and the Olympic Village authorities highlights a lingering disconnect between the sport's newfound mainstream acceptance and traditional perceptions of skateboarding as a disruptive activity.

Skateboarding, once shunned by the mainstream, gained recognition by being included in the Olympic program in Tokyo three years ago. However, the hesitation to embrace skateboards within the Village reflects a resistance to fully integrate the sport into the Olympic environment.

Advertisement

Despite efforts to shift perceptions, the ethos of skateboarding as a rebellious and non-conformist activity persists in certain spaces like the Olympic Village, creating a challenging environment for athletes who are keen to express themselves through their sport.

For skateboarders like Minna Stess and Nyjah Huston, representing their country on the Olympic stage is a source of pride and motivation, even in the face of restrictions within the Village.

Also Read: How to Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony? Date, Start Time and Streaming Details