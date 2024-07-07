Breaking Down NBA's First-Ever 6 Team Trade Ft Klay Thompson And Buddy Hield

Klay Thompson's departure from the Golden State Warriors to the Dallas Mavericks is a significant trade of this off-season, but now, it has been announced that the three-year, $50 million sign-and-trade Thompson deal is the first-ever six-team trade in NBA history.

The complex trade not only involves the Mavericks and Warriors but also includes the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves. This historic transaction reshapes several teams’ rosters.

Six-team ‘Klay Thompson trade’

Be it the most points in the quarter (37) or the most three-pointers scored in a game, Klay Thompson is known for many historic moments on the NBA court, but now, he headlines an unprecedented off-court event: a historic NBA trade involving six teams! This is the first time in history six-team trade has occurred.

In this blockbuster six-team ‘Klay Thompson trade’, Klay was traded to the Mavericks then, Buddy Hield moved from the 76ers to the Warriors, and Kyle Anderson also signed with Golden State.

Then the Hornets received Josh Green, Reggie Jackson, and two second-round picks, while the Timberwolves got a second-rounder, a second-round pick swap, and cash. Lastly, the Sixers gained a second-round pick for Hield, and the Nuggets received cash since they traded away Reggie Jackson to the Hornets.

Final Six-team Trade Summary

Mavericks get: Klay Thompson, 2nd-round pick

Klay Thompson, 2nd-round pick Warriors get: Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson

Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson Hornets get: Josh Green, Reggie Jackson, 2 second-round picks

Josh Green, Reggie Jackson, 2 second-round picks Timberwolves get: 2nd-round pick swaps, 2nd-round pick, cash

2nd-round pick swaps, 2nd-round pick, cash 76ers get: 2nd-round pick

2nd-round pick Nuggets get: cash

Klay Thompson's impact on the Mavericks

Klay Thompson, a five-time All-Star, brings his sharpshooting skills to a Mavericks team that reached the NBA Finals but fell to the Boston Celtics. Thompson averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 77 games for Golden State in the 2023-24 season. He will aim to help the Mavericks take the next step in their quest for a championship.

A new era for the Golden State Warriors

For the Warriors, the trade signifies the end of an era but also the beginning of a new one. Adding Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson starts the retooling process for Golden State, as they look to build a new core around Stephen Curry.

Getting Hield and ‘Slo Mo’ Anderson is a reasonable trade for the Dub nation. Buddy Hield is an elite 3-point shooter as he actually led the NBA in made threes over the last five seasons with 1,322, surpassing even Steph Curry, who has 1,264.

Fans, who previously nicknamed Steph and Klay the "Splash Brothers," have already started calling the duo of Hield and Steph as "Splash Buddies." With these additions, the Warriors hope to rejuvenate the team and reach the postseason in the Western Conference where almost every game is make or break.

The involvement of other teams

The 2023 NBA champions Denver Nuggets made a small but significant decision of trading away their backup point guard Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets. This means, the Nuggets are definitely in the market for a new backup point guard and there are already rumors that they want Russell Westbrook.

Young Charlotte Hornets received Australian Josh Green in this trade who could get a ton of minutes in the upcoming season. The Timberwolves lost out on Kyle Anderson but gained a second-round pick swap, a second-round pick, and cash which suggests that they are looking to save cash to give their rookie Rob Dillingham.

The 76ers lost out on Buddy Hield, who never really settled with the roster last season. The Sixers got a second-round pick in return and they allotted money saved from Hield's contract to facilitate Caleb Martin’s contract.

As we approach the 2024-25 NBA season, this unprecedented six-team trade sets the stage for exciting new dynamics across the league. Fans eagerly await to see how these changes will impact the teams involved and whether Klay Thompson's presence will propel the Mavericks to a championship.