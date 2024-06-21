BREAKING: Major Update on Cody Rhodes’ Potential Opponent for SummerSlam 2024

WrestleMania XL saw a fairy-tale ending as Cody Rhodes finally finished his story, claiming the Undisputed WWE Championship. The American Nightmare lived his career-defining moment by ending Roman Reigns’ historic 1,316-day championship reign.

But make no mistake, Rhodes made a lot of enemies during his feud with The Bloodline.

That said, a new report suggests who is next in line to challenge Cody Rhodes at WWE’s forthcoming event, SummerSlam. And after Clash at the Castle, it’s evident that Rhodes is far from being through with The Bloodline.

Cody Rhodes could potentially face Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam 2024

After vanquishing AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle, Cody Rhodes quickly found himself in the crosshairs of The Bloodline again. Following the match, Solo Sikoa made his way out to the ramp and went to blows with the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the match could potentially take place at the biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam 2024, in August.

The report read, “As of now, Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Championship is being earmarked for SummerSlam 2024.”

Given that Cody Rhodes is no stranger to Solo Sikoa, their rivalry bodes well for a barn-burning wrestling match. It’s also worth mentioning that with Roman Reigns away, Rhodes will feud with the new Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa.

Nonetheless, there’s still a lot of time until SummerSlam. We don’t know if Rhodes will be slated to work the preceding premium live event, Money in the Bank.

Solo Sikoa’s rivalry with Cody Rhodes could force Roman Reigns to make his WWE return

Roman Reigns was last seen on WWE TV at WrestleMania XL. The Tribal Chief rode off into the sunset after his massive loss at the grandest stage. However, speculations are rampant about his possible return.

Considering the fact that Solo Sikoa is leading the new Bloodline, it would be the opportune time for the Head of the Table to make his comeback and subdue Sikoa before turning his attention to Cody Rhodes again.

Roman Reigns recently unfollowed Solo Sikoa on social media, hinting at a potential clash in the future. The power struggle between the Bloodline members could lay the groundwork for a spectacular rivalry between Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns.