Brian Gerwirtz Compares The Rock and Cody Rhodes Feud To Star Wars; Talks How Their Rivalry Will Continue

Cody Rhodes’ story with Roman Reigns might be over, but his tale with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is still yet to meet a conclusion. At his final appearance on Monday Night RAW, after WrestleMania 40, The Rock promised Rhodes that when he returns, he will finish his story with him.

The Great One wasn’t bluffing but he had a plan in mind. His business partner and former WWE writer, Brian Gewirtz has now revealed the bigger picture of what The Rock had in his mind. Gerwirtz recently appeared in an episode of The Ringer’s Masked Man Podcast, where he talked about a lot of topics including The Rock’s return to WWE.



What did he say?

Gewirtz said that The Rock’s recent appearance in WWE when he turned heel and came back as The Final Boss was very entertaining. He said that they envision the ending of that WrestleMania 40 finale as somewhat equivalent to Darth Vader at the end of Star Wars.

"We always envision that ending of WrestleMania and the Raw After WrestleMania as somewhat of the equivalent of Darth Vader at the end of Star Wars getting spun out, but not killed. The babyface had their moment and big medal ceremony, and Darth Vader is checking his shit, making sure it's okay and 'this ain't over yet' and, 'You have no idea what's coming next,'" he said.

Gewirtz said that there are a lot of Darth Vader-Luke Skywalker to Rock and Cody Rhodes. “He’s not his father or anything, but there are a lot of parallels to that,” he said.



How will The Rock and Cody Rhodes storyline continue?

Gewirtz stated that the storyline might start where The Rock just left off, explaining that the latter would take it forward as "your story with Roman might be over, but ours is just the beginning". He said that since The Rock is also now one of the board members of the TKO group, he can now drop a Final Boss promo on Instagram anytime he wants in relation to the storyline or something.

Gewirtz remarked that all of the writers and the WWE backstage were extremely delighted over how The Rock’s heel turn and Final Boss gimmick turned out. “We’re all so happy how this run turned out because it’s a hell of a lot more interesting and fun and unpredictable than had we just gone Rock vs. Roman, babyface vs. heel,” he said.

Above all, there was also a recent report from Dave Meltzer, who said that there is a huge possibility of The Rock vs Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania 41. That might also be the final match of The Rock in WWE before The People’s Champion calls it quits.

