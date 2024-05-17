Brian Gewirtz Responds To Rumors That The Rock Is Responsible For Delay In Release Of WrestleMania 40 Documentary

Brian Gewirtz clears the air regarding The Rock's involvement in the delay of the WrestleMania 40 documentary. Read on to know what he had to say!

By Avik Das
Published on May 17, 2024  |  03:19 PM IST |  7.6K
Brian Gewirtz Responds To Rumors Regarding Delay In Release Of WrestleMania 40 Documentary
The Rock (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

WrestleMania 40 was a star-studded cinematic extravaganza, delivering incredible shows two nights in a row. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns headlined both nights of the show, alongside active involvements of The Rock and Seth Rollins, making it one of the greatest WrestleManias of all time. WWE usually releases a documentary right after WrestleMania, but the pattern didn't follow this year. 

Even though the documentary was supposed to be aired on April 10, 2024, a few days after the Showcase of Immortals, it didn't happen. Brian Gewirtz, one of the prolific writers of WWE, recently revealed details about WrestleMania 40's documentary. 

Speaking to Masked Man Show, Brian said as hard as it is to believe there is already a thrilling documentary on WrestleMania 40. The Rock's involvement at the event has nothing to do with its release, and he is not holding hostage. 

He added that there was a mistake in terms of the marketing of the documentary. In his opinion, WWE promoted the WrestleMania 40 documentary sooner than they should have. Taking into account that the show spanned two nights and consisted of fourteen matches,  the documentary ended up being longer than expected.

The time frame of the documentary went up initially from 11 minutes to 45 minutes and then over an hour. He called it a brilliant documentary, and it should be released soon. 

The official release date is still not known

It has been over a month since the two epic nights of WrestleMania 40 concluded. Despite hyping up the documentary with an initial announcement around the Show of Shows, WWE is yet to announce an official release date for the documentary.  

As Brian mentioned, this year's documentary is over an hour long, so get ready for a cinematic masterpiece from WWE with rare footage and intricate aspects that contribute to each storyline. 

WrestleMania 40 kickstarted a new era 

The Grandest Stage of Them All this year was the dawn of a new era led by Cody Rhodes, who finished his story by clinching the WWE Championship in the main event. He ended Roman Reigns' dominant title reign, halting it after an astounding three-and-a-half years. 

