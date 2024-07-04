Brian Ortega Reveals Reason Behind Last Minute UFC 303 Pull Out

Brian Ortega has finally come up with an explanation for his UFC 303 pullout. Touted as one of the biggest PPVs of the year, UFC 303 threatened to fall flat following a series of unfortunate events. Initially, the hype was over the top, as the main event was supposed to feature a returning Conor McGregor.

Sadly, just weeks before the event, a broken toe made McGregor’s return prolonged. But that was not all. The initial co-main event featuring Jamahal Hill also got replaced by Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes. And while everything finally seemed settled, it was Dan Ige who came out to fight instead of Ortega!

Brian Ortega details unexpected setback

The crowd was baffled when Dan Ige turned up against Lopes for a catchweight bout. Soon, speculations began as to what could have possibly catalyzed the change. Well, Brian Ortega himself has detailed his situation recently via a statement made on Instagram.

Ortega stated, “At weigh-ins, I still felt off, but I was sure it would go away after I rehydrated and ate. Later on that night, I still felt off and was suffering from cold sweats and no sleep. Finally, I fell asleep at 6 am Saturday morning and woke up at 1 pm hoping to feel better. I could not keep any food or water down nor could I stand up to use the restroom.”

Ortega then went on to extend his respect for Diego Lopes, as he had to adjust so much. ‘T-City’ also extended his gratitude towards Dana White and the UFC for considering his situation. Well, this was not the only unexpected turn the UFC 303 co-main event witnessed. Moments before Ortega withdrew, the weight category of the fight got a shake-up.

Brian Ortega changed the fight to a lightweight

Initially, UFC 303 was supposed to be a featherweight fight. However, in the pre-fight presser, Jon Anik informed that the weight category of the fight has been changed to lightweight. This was done predominantly due to Ortega’s failure to cut weight beyond 151 lbs.

Displaying fantastic sportsmanship, Diego Lopes readily accepted the condition. Ortega was eyeing a lightweight move, as he thought the featherweight division was heavily stacked. But the cancellation of the Jamahal Hill fight made Ortega accept the fight with just 15 days left.

Well, it is now clear that Ortega just couldn’t cope with the rigorous training that he wasn’t expecting. And while he could not show up at UFC 303, his fans would be waiting for him to put on a spectacle later this year.

