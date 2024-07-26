Brian Robinson Jr’s Cryptic Video of Someone Peeing Through a Female’s Hands Takes the Internet by Stor

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr posted a weird video on his X handle on Wednesday, July 24. The NFL athlete shook the internet with his unconventional post. The NFL community couldn’t believe it when they saw Robinson’s post. The clip was taken down following backlash from fans.

The Commanders have begun their preparations for the upcoming NFL season. They will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first game of their 2024-25 NFL season. The franchise and the fans would not like this incident to affect Robinson’s performance. But it didn’t stop X users from taking a dig at the two-time CFP national champion.

Fans react to Brian Robinson Jr’s controversial post

In the clip posted by Robinson, a thin stream of water could be seen passing through a female’s hands, which were shaped like a heart. The video creeped out most of the fans, who flocked to the comment section with their hilarious takes.

“Relationship goals from Brian Robinson posting someone peeing through their girlfriend's heart-hands,” X user PFT Commenter said. The user joked that it’s sad that Robinson had to delete the pee, probably because the police got to him.

“Shot through the heart,” one user commented. “Justified shooting,” another quipped. The trolls didn’t stop there. “Talk about a running back not afraid to hit the hole,” one comment read.

The Commanders are set to ride on LSU Tigers product Jayden Daniels’ luck this season. They have put their faith in their latest recruit. The franchise would love to see him lead them to new heights with Robinson. The running back needs to move on from the incident. It’d be great if he teams up with the rookie quarterback to get the job done for the Commanders.

