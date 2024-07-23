Brian Windhorst Reacts to LeBron James Being Voted as Team USA’s Flag Bearer for 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Team USA narrowly avoided an unexpected upset at the hands of South Sudan on Saturday night. The U.S. Men's Basketball team probably expected an easy victory against an underrated squad of talented hoopers. But they had to scratch and claw in the second half to emerge victorious by just one point.

Appearing on the latest edition of GET UP, veteran ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst recapped Team USA’s recent warm-up win at London’s OT Arena.

Team USA got tested, pushed to their limits

Joining host Mike Greenberg from London, Windhorst criticized the team’s lack of preparedness ahead of Saturday’s showcase game:

“Team USA obviously didn’t come out with a great mindset. Their defense in the first half of this game was really substandard and it allowed South Sudan to get driving kicks.”

South Sudan will be competing in the Olympics for the first time, but they have world-class talents that can give any team a run for their money. Against the Americans, the African representatives had a terrific first half as they shot 7 of 14 from three and led by 14 points at halftime.

Perhaps what surprised many NBA fans wasn’t that South Sudan played really well, but that a team filled with All-Star players got pushed to their limits. Fortunately, led by LeBron James, USA’s best steadily got back on track and walked away with their heads held high.

LeBron James rallied USA’s best to victory

While explaining King James’ role in the win, Windhorst said it best:

“At the end of this game, when the pressure was on, the ball was in LeBron James’ hands.”

Led by Davis’s defensive efforts, the momentum slowly shifted as the deficit began to shrink. However, Once LeBron took to the court, the USA’s win soon became apparent. With less than ten seconds left on the clock, James went in for the contested layup and made the remarkable shot

James spent 23 minutes on the floor and scored 23 points, six rebounds, and six assists on 10 of 14 shooting from the field. Coach Steve Kerr knew LBJ’s potential in crunch time and let the four-time NBA champion do his thing.

James receives a noteworthy honor

A win against South Sudan wasn’t the only positive thing for LeBron heading into the final warm-up game against Germany.

As reported by Windhorst, James was voted Team USA’s Men’s flag bearer for the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony. James was nominated for the honor by fellow teammate Steph Curry and voted for by fellow american olympians.

Having earned arguably his career’s greatest honor, Lebron James will look to forever cement his legacy by pushing to win his third gold medal.