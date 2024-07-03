Brian Windhorst Reveals Why Klay Thompson Chose Mavericks Over Lakers: ‘They Are Not Comparable to the Mavs’

Klay Thompson’s departure marked the end of an era for the Golden State Warriors. Drafted 11th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, Thompson gradually developed into a championship-caliber player, delivering four championships alongside former splash bro Steph Curry .

Under the tutelage of coach Steve Kerr, Thompson played a significant role in helping the Warriors develop into a Dynastic powerhouse. Considering the kind of impact Thompson had over the franchise, his exit from San Francisco came as a shock to many.

However, if reports from recent months are anything to go by, the writing was on the wall for Klay’s departure. Speaking on the matter on his podcast, Stephen A. Smith said: “From what I’m being told, Klay Thompson wanted to leave. He thought it was time.”

As soon as the news of Klay’s exit started to trend, other teams began working on getting in touch with the four-time champion. Per ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson had discussions lined up with the Lakers, 76ers, Clippers, and Mavericks during the opening hours of free agency.

Despite the gravity of his decision, Thompson didn’t take much time to decide his future and joined the Dallas Mavericks via a sign-and-trade deal. Though the Lakers were very close to inking a deal and keeping ‘Killa Klay’ in California, Thompson remained clear of his needs.

Thompson favored recent Success

Reflecting on Klay’s decision to join the 2024 finalists, ESPN Writer and Analyst Brian Windhorst said:

“I know the Lakers are a big draw because they are his hometown team, but they are not comparable to where the Mavericks are when competing for Championships. The Mavericks are right on the doorstep. They (Mavs) were here in LA and presented him with a very clear plan of how they were going to use him.”

Another reason highlighted by Windy for Klay signing with Dallas was the Lakers’ existing situation. The current team is a bit of a mystery with a new head coach in JJ Reddick and yet-to-be-tested draft picks in Dalton Knecht and Bronny James.

Klay is Exactly what the Mavs Need

Averaging 45% from the field and 40.5% from three, Thompson is the kind of long-range shooter the Mavericks needed in the finals this season. As no one from the Mavs even came close to shooting 35% from three in the finals, Dallas choked in trying to keep against the Celtics.

Thompson has eight seasons with 40% three-point shooting. His long-range precision and shooting acumen will be a big offensive advantage.

With the Mavericks' sudden surge in success with coach Kidd at the helm, Klay Thompson may prove to be their last piece of the puzzle. It will be interesting to see Thompson navigate his first season outside of Golden State.