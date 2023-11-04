‘Bring back the beard and the UFC 205 haircut’: Fans REACT to Conor McGregor’s recent sparring post

UFC’s former two-division champion Conor McGregor is set to make his octagon return next year early. McGregor last fought Dustin Poirier in their trilogy match at UFC 264.155 Pound King broke his leg during the fight and was not medically cleared to compete in UFC.

McGregor has been sparring and hinting about his return soon to Octagon. He also entered the testing pools of USADA.

Recently, Conor McGregor dropped a picture of him sparring alongside his kids and wife. Fans appreciated McGregor’s current conditioning.

A fan even demanded Conor McGregor to bring back his old look from UFC 205. A Twitter handle by the name of razzhd said “Bring back the beard and the UFC 205 haircut.”

McGregor fought Eddie Alvarez in 2016 at UFC 205 and then took a long break from mixed martial arts and then he fought Floyd Mayweather in the first crossover boxing event of this era.

Fans even predicted in the comment section that McGregor would destroy his rumored opponent former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler. Some fans even said McGregor’s return would be the greatest comeback in the history of the sport.

ALSO READ WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns all title defenses in the year 2023 : Recap

Conor McGregor’s possible opponent next year 2024

Conor McGregor is one of the highest gate openers of UFC ever. His fights generate a huge amount of profits for UFC. many legends in-game call McGregor a money fighter.

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier recently claimed in an interview Conor McGregor takes his opponents a way up to superstardom guys like Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and more.

After knocking out Tony Furguson former Bellator champion Michael Chandler called out McGregor in his post-fight interview.

“Conor McGregor, you’ve got to come back and fight somebody. I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. But I want to up the stakes, Conor. I want you at your biggest, I want you at your worst and I want you at your best. You and me at 170 this summer, this fall, this winter.” Michael Chandler post-fight interview.

The number one contender, Charles Oliveira, also recently called out Conor McGregor for the fight, although Oliveira is almost locked to face Islam Makhachev in a rematch for the title.

There are some doors still open for McGregor to make his boxing return in collaboration with UFC against possible opponents like Canelo Alvarez and Manny Pacquiao.

The most probable matchup for McGregor is against Michael Chandler next year in 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘F*cking hilarious and sad’: After Khabib, Conor McGregor’s UFC payout leaked, Jake Paul reacts