British Boxer Sherif Lawal Dies at 29 During Professional Debut

Why did a promising boxer’s dream debut turn into a tragedy? British boxer Sherif Lawal, just 29 years old, tragically died during his professional debut. The event, organized by Costakis Evangelou, took place at the Harrow Leisure Centre in London on May 12. Lawal faced Portuguese opponent Malam Varela in the first bout of the night.

Everything changed in the fourth round. A powerful right hand to Lawal’s temple caused him to collapse. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Lawal was pronounced dead at Northwick Park Hospital. Devastated, the event organizers canceled the remaining fights.

A life cut short: Sherif Lawal's dream ends in devastating accident

Sherif Lawal's professional debut ended in tragedy. During his fight against Malam Varela, a right hand to his temple caused Lawal to collapse. Despite immediate medical attention, including CPR and the use of a defibrillator, he was pronounced dead at Northwick Park Hospital.

Warren Boxing Management expressed deep sorrow over the incident. "Last night, Sherif Lawal was making his debut at a show at Harrow Leisure Centre, in which our boxer Courtney Bennett was scheduled to fight," the statement read. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The statement continued, "Unfortunately, during Sherif’s fight, he collapsed, and despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he was later pronounced dead."

Advertisement

They extended their condolences to Lawal's family, friends, coaches, and all those close to him. The British Boxing Board of Control also confirmed Lawal’s death.

Robert Smith, the General Secretary, said, "It’s a tragic incident and we’re all in shock. We’re now in the process of gathering all the reports from the officials, doctors, and paramedics to attempt to ascertain exactly what happened. His boxing medicals were all in order, and we have a report from his GP stating he was fit and well. It’s an awful, tragic thing to happen."

Medics fight to save Boxer after brutal blow

Lawal's trainer, CJ Hussein, and the ringside medical team tried everything to save him. The doctors administered CPR for 10-15 minutes and used a defibrillator in the ring. Unfortunately, their efforts couldn't revive him.

Lawal had been boxing since 2018 and had recently turned professional. He was a dedicated athlete, described by Hussein as "a real inspiration to all the younger boxers in the gym."

Last year, he competed in the National Elite Championships, showcasing his talent and determination. His tragic death has left a void in the boxing community, and everyone is mourning the loss of such a promising talent.

As we remember Sherif's dedication and talent, we must also strive to prevent such incidents in the future. What measures can be taken to make boxing safer for everyone involved?

Also Read: ‘You Can’t Make This Up’: Ryan Garcia Reacts to Devin Haney Pushing for Disqualification Over Alleged PED Use