Brittany Mahomes Cuts Patrick Mahomes Hair; Flaunts Before and After PIC on Social Media

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes is proving to be multi-talented as she now has hairstyling skills. She showcased her beauty skills by posting photos of her husband's hair after styling it.



The former soccer player revealed that she cut the Chiefs quarterback's hair in her spare time, most recently when they returned from their summer vacation in Europe.

Brittany Mahomes flaunts her skills as she cuts Patrick Mahomes hair

The wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes took to her Instagram Story to share multiple "before and after" photographs of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's hair change, boasting in one that "In my free time, I style my husband's hair" with a weeping laughing emoji.



Brittany demonstrated her abilities by posting a photo of the back of her husband's head, with the "before" image showing the NFL star's locks looking long and dried out, with some frizzy ends. The "after" is a wet look, with sharper curls, cropped closer to his head.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback can be seen shirtless, with a necklace around his neck, watching TV while she styles his hair. The makeover took place after the couple returned from their whirlwind trip to Europe with their young children.

Patrick, who arrived in the United States and had a new haircut, will now prepare for the Chiefs' training camp, which begins on July 21. At only 28 years old, the two-time MVP is entering his ninth NFL season after carving out an outstanding career thus far.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes attended the Taylor Swift concert in Amsterdam

Patrick, Brittany, and their children recently returned from a long vacation in Europe, where they visited several countries. They also met Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at one of their shows in Amsterdam.

Swift has been dating Patrick's teammate, Travis Kelce, since last summer. At the Amsterdam Eras Tour event they all attended, Brittany was seen seemingly brushing away Kelce's tears when he looked to choke up during one of his girlfriend's mashups of the night.



Brittany has been friends with the pop artist since she began dating Patrick's teammate Travis Kelce, and she has attended several of her concerts in the last year. Swift and Brittany have been photographed on several occasions since last year, whether it's for an A-list girls' night out or to cheer on their spouses at Chiefs games.

Brittany marked her return from vacation by uploading a photo of her Chick-fil-A lunch, which they ate shortly after returning home. Brittany, Patrick, and their children, daughter Sterling Skye and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, have been relaxing after an amazing vacation through Europe that included stops in Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, England, and the Netherlands.