Brittany Mahomes Latest Adorable Social Media Post Shows Daughter Following in Husband Patrick and Her Footsteps

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' three-year-old daughter appears to be following in his father's footsteps, exactly as Pat did when he started playing sports.

Brittany Mahomes, Patrick's wife, recently shared some Instagram photographs of their 3-year-old son Sterling practicing soccer. At such a young age, it appears that she is setting plans for herself.

Brittany Mahomes Instagram Story

Brittany released some photographs and videos on Instagram stories, showing Sterling donning soccer socks and getting irritated as Brittany asks her to kick the soccer ball lying close behind her.

Another photo in the story shows neon pink outfits of sterling and a gym bag with cute little socks, shin gap guards, a soccer ball, and bands. The former soccer player captioned the story: "She's going to be the brightest one out there; let me tell you."

While the NFL great believes that the "biggest thing" for children is to pursue their ambitions, he wouldn't mind if Sterling, Bronze, and, presumably, his baby daughter on the way followed in his footsteps.

Brittany and Patrick, who recently returned to the United States after a lengthy trip in Europe, are expecting their third child. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife shared on Instagram that they are expecting a girl. Fans are as enthusiastic about his third kid as they are for the next season, and some have already started suggesting names.

Patrick and Brittany's love story started in high school. The NFL quarterback and the soccer player were friends at Whitehouse High School in Texas because they both enjoyed sports. The now-retired soccer player had her first child with Patrick in 2021, a year before the couple married in Maui, Hawaii. Baby Patrick was born shortly after their wedding.

Patrick Mahomes' trainer sent a strong message to the Raiders

Recently, the Raiders were caught playing with a Kermit the Frog doll disguised as the Chiefs' great quarterback . This occurrence adds to the two teams' history together. As per reports, a fan brought the puppet to the Raiders' training camp, and rookie Trey Taylor was seen holding it, prompting a frenzy of social media activity.



The now-deleted video rapidly went viral, prompting a strong response from Mahomes' trainer, Bobby Stroupe. Stroupe's three-word response, "We will remember," implies that the Chiefs may be using the incident as motivation as they gear up for the upcoming season.

These two teams have quite a history. The Raiders beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in 2020 for the first time since 2012. They celebrated their victory by doing a victory lap on their route to the airport.

When the two sides played again, the Chiefs won. But this time KCC didn’t go for a victory lap and said that they did not need a victory lap after defeating the Raiders. The Las Vegas-based business has once again messed with the wrong strings.

Overall, Mahomes has a 10-2 career record against the Raiders, and Kansas City has won the AFC West for eight straight seasons. Looking ahead, the Chiefs hope to win their third Super Bowl in a row, becoming the first NFL club to do it.