Brittany Mahomes Pokes Fun at Husband Patrick’s Wardrobe Malfunction: ‘Sorry I’m Not There To Dress You’

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may not be the funniest person in the world, but he understands how to have fun and laugh at himself when the situation calls for it. He knows how to turn the switch when his team requires him to be serious and make plays.

During a training camp practice on Wednesday, Mahomes chose comedy, telling his teammates and coaches that "I didn't put my pants on." He was technically still wearing pants. What he forgot were the real pads that go under the pants to protect a player's quadriceps and knees.

The NFL club posted a video of the amusing scene on Instagram Wednesday, with the three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, 28, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, 28, both making fun of the footage on their Instagram Stories.



As the video gained popularity, Brittany published it in her story and made a joke about the three-time Super Bowl MVP. Brittany Mahomes, the ever-supportive wife, posted the occasion on her Instagram story, humorously adding, "Sorry, I'm not there to dress you," finding comedy in the situation.

Meanwhile, Patrick's mother, Randi Mahomes, neatly summarized the situation, adding, "It happens." Everything else can occasionally take a backseat to Patrick's intense attention. Right now, the Chiefs quarterback is focused on completing the three-peat.

Cut to another perspective, and Patrick informs one of his teammates that he has forgotten his trousers pads. Patrick, always the jokester, adds to one of the other guys, "Maybe he'll think my quads are so big that they look like pants." But no one is convinced, and Patrick loudly proclaims to practically no one that he "looks like an idiot now."



It reaches the point where he is obliged to inform one of the coaches that he has forgotten a critical component of his outfit and jogs off the field to correct the problem. After numerous clips of him thinking, Mahomes bit the bullet and decided to put on the necessary gear. “Going to put pants on,” he informs a teammate. “See you later, Creed.”

The occurrence reminds me of when Jason Kelce accused his wife, Kylie Kelce, of failing to pack a pair of trousers for him to wear to the premiere of the Kelce documentary in 2023. The lesson of the tale is that wives go to great lengths to keep their husbands' wardrobes in order.

Patrick Mahomes' success in the NFL may be attributed mostly to his great talent. His arm power and precision, along with his improvisational abilities, make him a nightmare for opponents to control. But he also has an engaging personality, which allows him to connect with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates.

The Chiefs have returned to practice after winning their second Super Bowl in a row over the San Francisco 49ers in February. Their quest for a third consecutive championship begins on September 5, when they visit the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC title game rematch to kick off the season.

