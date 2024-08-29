Brittany Mahomes Recalls ‘Corny’ Patrick Mahomes Writing Valentine Letter To Ask Her Out on a Date

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are one of the most well-known couples in American football. While most football fans keep track of their relationships, many are unaware of how these lovely individuals met.

Brittany recently appeared on a Whoop podcast, where host Will and Brittany discussed a variety of topics, including the love life of the three-time Super Bowl champion and his wife on August 28th. Brittany also discussed how she and the Kansas City star met for the first time and how Pat made the first move because she wasn't into the dating scene at the time.

Brittany said, "We'd been friends for a long time, and he was attempting to date me. I was sticking in my lane, doing my own thing, and he was trying to be corny at lunch one day because we sat at the same lunch table every day. And wrote me a Valentine's message and gave me a rose, which was incredibly lovely.

The finest signal-caller may not be the best at asking out, but he surely worked his way around, and that is what counts. Brittany remarked that, while he was being snarky, she appreciated it because he was being kind.



Britanny continued, "I thought it was the cutest thing in the world, and he was just being sarcastic." And so I appreciated how he tried to do something very kind, and I believe from there we just continued chatting and eventually dating."

Will also asked Brittany whether it was 'the' moment she knew the relationship was going to last, to which she immediately answered "no." Not so straightforward. But she didn't understand why their connection worked.

Brittany explained, "Because we were 16 and not thinking about the future. He was a sophomore, I was a junior, and we were still in high school. We didn't expect it to develop into this, but I'm pleased it did." We are having a great time together." What we can take away from Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes' tale is that not all love stories are based on love at first sight. Some people may exude an air of surprise.

Further, on the podcast, Brittany also talked about a major announcement from the Mahomes family, her love of sports and fitness, Patrick and Brittany's relationship, and Brittany's fitness routine and recovery tips, co-owning the KC Current, and what people don't know about the Mahomes family.

The pair began dating in 2012, and their relationship quickly became deeper. In September 2020, Patrick proposed to Brittany in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium, shortly after getting his Super Bowl LIV championship ring. The couple had their first child, a girl called Sterling Skye, in February 2021. They eventually married in a grandiose wedding in Hawaii in March 2022.

Despite the difficulties of sustaining a long-distance relationship, particularly given Patrick's burgeoning football career, the pair stayed committed. Brittany has been a continuous presence in Patrick's life, supporting him as he progressed from a collegiate quarterback to an NFL superstar with the Kansas City Chiefs.