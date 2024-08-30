In a recent interview, Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, opened up about her struggles with online trolls and how her husband's advice has helped her cope. This revelation comes amid controversy surrounding her public support for former President Donald Trump , which has sparked criticism and mockery from various corners of the internet.

Speaking on the WHOOP podcast, Brittany Mahomes shared how she's learned to handle negative comments on social media. She credited her husband, Patrick, for teaching her to ignore the trolls and focus on what truly matters.

"He is very good at blocking people out, so having him beside me has helped," Brittany said. "The main thing he always told me is to stop caring what people think - especially the people that don't even know you."

She candidly admitted, "I think social media used to get to me a lot. Now, it's just like, honestly, I don't give a f*** what people have to say about me anymore. And I think he has helped me get to that point."

Brittany's recent public support for Donald Trump has put her at odds with some of her social circle, including Brittanny’s new friend Taylor Swift , who is dating Patrick's teammate Travis Kelce.

Advertisement

Despite the controversy, Brittany remains steadfast in her beliefs and her newfound ability to move past criticism. "I am strong in who I am. I am confident in who I am," she stated, showing her commitment to staying true to herself regardless of public opinion.

The response to Brittany's comments and political stance has ironically resulted in even more mockery.

Here are some of the reactions from fans and critics:

One commenter said, "If she didn't care what people think, she wouldn't have to say anything lol."

Another one comments on Brittany's political views, saying, "Wow she wants to save America what an a**hole!!!"

Another critic dismissed her entirely, stating, "And we don't give a f**k about her either."

One comment went far beyond and even questioned her relevance: "She isn't relevant to anything. Shouldn't be giving her any kind of platform to speak her mind. She has never worked for a single thing in her life. lol."

Advertisement

Interestingly enough, this controversy has led to an unexpected change of heart from media personality Jason Whitlock.

Previously critical of Brittany, Whitlock has now dubbed her one of his "favorite football wives" following the Trump incident. On his podcast, Whitlock addressed the backlash Brittany has been facing: "Brittany Mahomes, I got to admit, she is about to be my favorite football fan, favorite football wife."

He explained that her response to the haters had transformed his perception of her from "an annoying wife" to one of his favorite NFL-connected personalities. Whitlock also took the opportunity to clarify his previous comments about Brittany, stating that he never intended to demean or belittle her. He expressed respect for her commitment to her marriage with Patrick Mahomes.