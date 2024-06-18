Brittany Mahomes Showers Love on Patrick Mahomes With a Wholesome Post on Father’s Day

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes have two children. Daughter Sterling, 3, and Son Bronze, 18 months, pampered their dad with love on Sunday, June 16. Their mother of two praised the Patrick in her Instagram post.

Brittany shared a series of family pictures on her social media handle on Father’s Day. Although Patrick is a fan favorite, the display of affection from his family melted his heart. Brittany’s wholesome caption has won people’s hearts all over the internet.

Brittany Mahomes’ heartwarming message for Patrick Mahomes

Brittany took to Instagram to share some beautiful moments showing Patrick’s love for his kids. Mahomes carried his children in his arms in the first few clicks. Son Bronze could be seen holding a football in his hand.

A picture of the Chiefs QB with her daughter at an aquarium popped up next. She also added a click from the family’s trip to the zoo. A cute cuddling picture with son Brone and a snap with daughter Sterling from a fishing trip was also included.

Along with lovely pictures, Brittany added a touching caption. “Happy Father’s Day to the MVP Dad!” she wrote. She is amazed by what Patrick does for the family every day. She made sure to add something from the children’s side as well.

In the Caption, Brittany said she and the kids love him to the moon. She added that Bronze and Sterling are obsessed with her, and she is too. “Love y'all!!!” the 3x Super Bowl champion commented with two heart emojis.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend Taylor Swift’s concert

Recently, Brittany spent a wonderful day together. They attended a sporting event. Then, the couple flew down to the UK to attend Taylor Swift’s concert. Brittany traveled nearly over 4000 miles to show up for the event.

Mahomes’ family keeps having their little fun adventures. They had an unexpected visitor lately. The duck had laid his nest in their backyard. The couple flaunt their love and support each other on various occasions.