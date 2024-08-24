Brittany Mahomes Takes On Critics After Liking a Trump ‘2024 Platform’ Post on Social Media

Brittany Mahomes is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. She recently faced significant backlash. After showing support for Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign platform on social media. In response to the criticism she received, Mahomes took to Instagram to address her detractors in a forthright manner.

On August 13, Mahomes liked a post from Trump that detailed his 2024 GOP platform. The post included proposals such as deporting pro-Hamas radicals and preventing men from women’s sports.

The reaction to her interaction with Trump’s post was swift and critical. Critics on social media were quick to voice their disapproval. This led Mahomes to make a pointed response on Instagram.

In her Instagram story posted on Friday, Mahomes shared her frustration. She wrote, “I mean honestly... To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

Mahomes did not specify the exact nature of the criticism she was addressing. Her comments were a direct rebuttal to those who reacted negatively to her social media activity. The backlash was particularly pronounced on X (formerly Twitter). Some users expressed strong opinions about her apparent support for Trump.

One user on X remarked, “Brittany Mahomes just outed herself as a Trump supporter.” Another comment read, “I don’t get how people with kids would still vote for a known child rapist or felon.

Guess people like Brittany Mahomes prefer the tax breaks over child safety.” Additionally, a critical post highlighted a perceived contradiction, stating, “Patrick Mahomes, imagine marrying someone who doesn’t care about your rights and your kid’s rights. Brittany Mahomes agreeing with Project 2025 but married to a black man with mixed kids is insane.”

The controversy surrounding Mahomes intensified to the point where she apparently removed her like from Trump’s post. By Friday evening, it was noted that she was no longer following the Republican presidential nominee.

This social media incident comes on the heels of a recent statement by her husband, Patrick Mahomes, who had previously made headlines for his stance on political matters. In an interview with Time magazine in April, Patrick Mahomes chose to remain neutral regarding the presidential race. He expressed his desire to avoid influencing others' political choices, stating, “I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president.”

The situation underscores the complexities of public figures engaging with political content on social media. Brittany Mahomes’ response highlights the polarized nature of political discourse and the challenges faced by individuals who navigate public opinion while asserting their personal beliefs.