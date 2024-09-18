Brittney Griner Blasts Critics After Fight With Rickea Jackson: ’Y’all Wouldn’t Last a Minute’

Brittney Griner scored 14 points before being ejected following a scuffle. In comparison, Natasha Cloud contributed 13 points and 12 assists, leading the Phoenix Mercury to an 85-81 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night.

Griner and Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson were ejected after they shoved each other while jockeying for a rebound during a Mercury-free throw in the final moments of the first half. The Mercury, who learned before the game that they would face second-seeded Minnesota in the playoffs starting Sunday, were down by eight points at halftime but took control in the third quarter.

After Celeste Taylor's free throw cut the Sparks' lead to 43-36, Griner and Jackson became entangled, exchanged words and shoves, and seemed poised to escalate before others stepped in. Following a review, both players were ejected, while technical fouls were assessed to L.A.'s Crystal Dangerfield and Mercury's Sophie Cunningham.

Griner made 7 of 8 shots for her 14 points in 14 minutes, while Jackson, who played all but the last 18.8 seconds, shot 2 of 11 with four free throws.

Brittney Griner hit back at criticism after being ejected from the Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks game, where she reacted to a hard foul. She stated that none of her critics would "last a minute" in her situation.

"Keep talking from your couches," Griner posted on X.com, formerly Twitter. "Y'all wouldn't last a minute in my shoes."

"I play with passion. If that bothers you, maybe you should find another sport to watch."

Advertisement

The 33-year-old, who was imprisoned in Russia for alleged drug offenses and later returned to the U.S. as part of a deal, was ejected from the game at Crypto.com Arena on September 17 during the second quarter of a tense 85-81 contest.

After defeating the Sparks, the Phoenix Mercury will return to their home court on Thursday, September 19, to face the Seattle Storm at the Footprint Center in Arizona.

The Storm hold third place in the WNBA Western Conference with a .615 record and are two wins behind the Las Vegas Aces, while the Mercury trail by five wins. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.

ALSO READ: Kendrick Perkins Weighs In on Anthony Edwards' MVP Chances This Season